Longo’s Collaborates with Amsterdam Beer, Jacked Up Coffee in Latest Liberty Village Store Opening

The Liberty Village location will be a first of its kind for Longo’s, as it debuts its fresh collaboration with award-winning Toronto craft brewery, Amsterdam Brewing Co. and gourmet coffee brand, Jacked Up Coffee .

“When retail changes as quickly as it does in today’s market, it’s important to continually innovate and look for the next opportunity. We believe the best way to do that is through strategic brand partnerships that function to improve the guest’s in-store experience,” said Rosanne Longo. “For Longo’s, this collaboration was a great fit as we found tremendous alignment with these brands who are equally passionate about quality and craftsmanship.”

Inside Corks Beer and Wine, Amsterdam will be brewing on-site marking the grocer’s first brewery integration. The brewery will feature craft brews from the Amsterdam Adventure series on rotating taps year-round at the Liberty Village Longo’s. There will also be co-branded menu items inside the restaurant including Amsterdam Boneshaker short rib agnolotti.

“We are incredibly proud of this collaboration and excited to offer Longo’s customers the opportunity to enjoy locally crafted beer alongside a range of other craft and artisan products,” said Jeff Carefoote, Owner and CEO of Amsterdam Beer. “We have a deep-rooted history in Toronto and we know that this partnership with Longo’s will further enhance our ability to connect with our customers in authentic ways and continually offer innovative brews.”

A staple of Longo’s, Corks Beer and Wine , will also be serving up specialty wine and prosecco cocktails to guests.

The Liberty Village location will feature a wide selection of hot and prepared foods, including a fresh pasta bar, hand-stretched mozzarella, salumi bar, burger bar, a stone oven pizza counter and fresh sushi. Guests will be able to purchase coffee in-store from Jacked Up Coffee, order ahead with Ritual or receive prepared meals through Uber Eats straight to their doors. Grocery Gateway same-day pickup will also be available at the location.

“This store is incredibly unique in the combination of our services and new integrations, but it’s really just the beginning of what’s to come. We have some exciting things planned for the Liberty Village location, including live music, cooking demonstrations and special events throughout the year,” said Rosanne Longo.

The 23,000 square foot location also has future plans to make the location the first fully liquor licensed grocery store in Canada, allowing for the freshly brewed Amsterdam Beer to be enjoyed while perusing the aisles.

“All of the innovations coming to Longo’s are in direct response to changing guest preferences which, to an extent, are always at work, but the rate of change means that Longo’s must adapt and innovate faster. These strategic partnerships and overall enhancements to our stores are all part of these efforts,” said Rosanne Longo.

In 2019, Longo’s opened new full concept stores including locations at Greenlane , and Yonge & Sheppard . The unique micro concept, Pronto Eats , opened inside the iconic Hudson Bay Centre at 2 Bloor Street East and has received global recognition for its innovative approach to shopping.

Each quarter, IDG reviews the top global retail trends shaping the retail industry and the forces that drive them, including societal shifts, transformative technology, and resource resilience. Pronto Eats was recognized as one of the best new concepts for in-store execution.

“It was an incredible honour to see Pronto Eats as part of the IDG top retail trends shaping our industry,” said Rosanne Longo. “It provides further validation that we are on the right track and delivering innovative ways to bring value to each of our guests while also helping to shape the retail industry as a whole.”

Longo’s Liberty Village will host a grand opening on Wednesday, November 20, with complimentary samples offered throughout the store. The first 500 guests will also receive mystery gift cards, valued between $5.00 - $500.00

The store is located on the ground level of the new King Club building in Liberty Village, at 1100 King Street West. The store will operate weekly Sunday to Saturday from 7 am to 10 pm.

About Longo’s

Longo’s is a family-owned Canadian organization that started in 1956 when three brothers, Tommy, Joe and Gus opened their first fruit market. What began as a small family-run store has since grown to a company that operates 36 stores in communities across Toronto and the GTA, as well as Grocery Gateway, the leader in online sales of home-delivered groceries. Longo’s employs more than 6,500 team members and offers an environment where people have the opportunity to be the best that they can be.

Today, Longo’s maintains the same family-based values as they did 60 years ago, putting the Family Standards at the heart of everything they do. Longo’s is proud to serve their guests the quality standard of food we believe every family deserves, for every meal occasion of the day.

For Further Information:

Delia Loveless

Public Relations, Blue Door Communications

delia@bluedoor.agency



