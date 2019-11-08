UPDATE -- SmartyPans Named CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree at CES Unveiled New York

Smart pan leverages AI, Bluetooth and advanced sensors for healthy cooking

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartyPans Inc , today announced that they were named a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Health & Wellness category at CES Unveiled New York . The invitation-only technology event was held today and brought together top media, exhibitors and industry leaders for a sneak peek of the products and trends that will be unveiled at CES 2020, held January 7 -12, 2020 in Las Vegas where winning products will be displayed at a special showcase.



An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation Awards recognizes honorees across 28 product categories. An elite panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, review submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition.

SmartyPans is the first product from Silicon Valley-based SmartyPans Inc. that uses advanced sensors and AI for ‘smart cooking’. With SmartyPans, user can record their recipes, get customized step-by-step cooking instructions and track nutrition of meals they cook, all in real time.

“Our vision is to automate nutrition tracking of home-cooked meals while letting people enjoy the cooking process,” says Prachi Baxi, co-founder of SmartyPans. “It shouldn’t be a choice between nutrition tracking or enjoying home cooking as a hobby. Most people cherish their family recipes. In addition to nutrition tracking, SmartyPans allows them to automatically save these recipes on the app with accurate weight, temperature and cook time. Users can thus create their own recipes, or get step-by-step cooking instruction for any recipe as they experience and learn the benefits and pleasures of cooking at home.”

SmartyPans is currently available for sale and will begin shipping on December 1. You can buy it at https://smartypans.io.

About SmartyPans

Headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., sibling co-founders Prachi Baxi, a nutritionist, and Rahul Baxi, an engineer, created SmartyPans in 2015 as the world’s first smart cooking pan to automatically compute nutrition information of home cooked meals. The award-winning patent published 10-inch pan is enabled by Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 connectivity to transmit sensor data to a proprietary recipe app that also tracks nutrition and calories. SmartyPans’ lead-free nonstick ceramic coated surface is designed for lightweight sturdiness and aesthetic appeal. Powered by a 2500 mAH rechargeable lithium-ion battery with up to a 45-day single charge. SmartyPans ships worldwide. For additional information, visit smartypans.io

SmartyPan Cross-Section of Features & Sensors SmartyPans is a combination of a 10” cooking pan with inbuilt weight and temperature sensors and an accompanying app. The pan connects to the app via Bluetooth. As you select a recipe from the app, it provides step-by-step cooking instructions. The app also allows users to record and share recipes with other users. SmartyPans computes nutrition information of the recipes cooked in the Pan and exports the data to your fitness trackers or nutrition app tracking app.



