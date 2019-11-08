GLOBAL MEMBER INSIGHT REPORT 2019 Online options would drive a 39% uplift in attendance

The first definitive understanding of member engagement at a demographic level

In a first of its kind study, Lumi Global has delved into members’ views about their associations. With key research conducted in association with YouGov, the whitepaper focuses on major markets across the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, South Africa, France and Australia. This definitive survey of association members explored how engaged they are with their associations, what they want from them and what organizations can do to increase member engagement. The report will help educate organizations and their approach to annual meetings, with a current format that has remained relatively unchanged for generations.

Research puts a spotlight on demographic differences, highlighting specific demands at gender, age and the type of organization level.

Organizations need to acknowledge that they need income to survive, and given the increased expectations of today’s members, a digital option is becoming the norm. In the case of annual meetings, the absence of an online voting option is a huge shortcoming. Without this, members can’t engage, and with no engagement the feeling of good value for money declines. Organizations must ensure they remain relevant, with a fresh approach to annual meetings, especially with the changing demographics of many membership associations.

Technology will play a key role in the future of organizations annual meetings. Organizations need to act now and engage their members, in order to maximise retention rates.

Some highlights include:

More than half of UK members have never attended an annual meeting, the most common reason being distance to travel

47% of UK members said they would be more likely to take part in an online meeting



The whitepaper is now available for download on Lumi’s website https://go.lumiglobal.com/global-member-insight-report-2019

About Lumi

Lumi is the dominant player globally in the provision of software and real-time audience engagement technology to facilitate Annual General Meetings for Companies (whether listed or non-listed), Associations, Legislative Bodies, Membership Organizations and Partnerships.

Based on proprietary, patented technology, Lumi provides software, hardware and services that assists registrars or event organizers to register delegates, provide live, secure polling, Q&A management services and relevant reporting.

Lumi is headquartered in Hampshire, UK where central functions including finance, product development and marketing are based, but has offices in 10 countries across Europe, APAC, Africa and the Americas. Highly differentiated in the majority of markets where it is active, it benefits from extremely strong, experienced and renowned MDs who head up each in-country team.

Following a successful MBO in 2017, backed by Vespa Capital, Lumi has continued to consolidate their market leading positions across the globe, as well as expanding both organically and through acquisition.

Its mobile solution enabled Lumi to facilitate the UK’s first electronic AGM held by a listed company, Jimmy Choo, in June 2016. Hybrid and Virtual AGMs are increasingly inevitable with hundreds having already made the switch and the greater engagement with shareholders and efficiency that virtual AGMs enable will drive further market penetration.



