M2 Compliance to Attend the H.C. Wainwright  5th Annual Israel Conference in Tel Aviv

/EIN News/ -- Tel Aviv, Israel & Los Angeles, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance ("M2"), a leading SEC registered filing agent, and financial printer will be attending the H.C. Wainwright Israel Conference, a premier investor event. The conference is scheduled for November 10th, 2019 at the Hilton Hotel in Tel Aviv.

M2 is the most disruptive provider in the industry and is the only firm to offer a truly unlimited fixed cost EDGAR XBRL/iXBRL program ($4,995 per year) for all your SEC filings including but not limited to: Annual & Quarterly Reports (10-K, 10-Q’s, 40-F, 20-F), Material Events (8-K, 6-K), Proxy Statements (14A, 14C), Prospectuses (424B3, 424B4, 424B5), Registration Statements (S-1, S-3, S-4, S-8, F-1, F-3, F-4). The UNLIMITED program has NO LIMITATIONS and includes all SEC form types for both EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL.

M2 clients have completed over 1.5 Billion dollars in transactions under our UNLIMITED program, resulting in over 65 tombstones in 2019.

M2 has grown to represent over 1,200 public companies in the past ten years and has filed over 35,000 files to-date with the SEC. With more than 135 employees and significant investments in regulatory technology, M2 can deliver a truly dedicated service and the most efficient drafting 24/7. M2 has a dedicated “IPO Team” with over 30 years of collective experience to support the preparation of more complex registration work; all IPO-related filings are included in the UNLIMITED PROGRAM.

Contact Information

David McGuire, CEO

Tel: (310) 402-2681

www.m2compliance.com



