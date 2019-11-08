Onex Corporation’s Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gerald Schwartz Shares his Insights at the 2019 Annual Investment Dinner

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night over 850 professionals from Toronto’s investment community attended CFA Society Toronto’s annual marquee event - the 2019 Annual Investment Dinner. Hosted at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, this year’s event welcomed fireside chat moderator, Margaret Franklin, CFA, President & Chief Executive Officer of CFA Institute, and our special guest, the legendary Gerald Schwartz, Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Onex Corporation.

Keeping with tradition, members of the audience answered questions about the markets and their predictions for the future.

Will robots be able to act as agents in their own right and make moral and ethical decisions in the future?

Yes 31.98% No 68.02%

Looking out over the next 1-2 years, what do you see as the biggest risk to markets?

Trade wars 10.98% Geopolitical risks 45.88% GDP slowdown/declining corporate earnings 43.14%

