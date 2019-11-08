SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PUMP INFY ZEN TWTR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s March 2017 initial public offering and/or between February 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019.

Get additional information about PUMP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/propetro-holding-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4269



Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

Class Period: July 7, 2018 and October 20, 2019

Get additional information about INFY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/infosys-limited-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4269



Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

Class Period: February 6, 2019 and October 1, 2019

Get additional information about ZEN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/zendesk-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4269



Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019

Class Period: August 6, 2019 and October 23, 2019

Get additional information about TWTR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/twitter-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4269



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.