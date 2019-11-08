Global Security Services (Guard Services, Cash-in-transit and Related Services and Others) Market 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Security Services Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Security Services Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an in-depth analysis of the global security services market by value, by type, by region, etc. The report also provides a regional analysis of the security services market, including the following regions: Asia (India & Rest of Asia), Europe, North America, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

The need for security services has increased significantly in each and every sector, including household, business, organization and government sector. Security services can be segregated into various categories, namely Static Guarding, Executive Protection, Mobile Patrol, Event Security, Aviation Security and Investigation.

The main purpose of providing security services is to deter illegal and inappropriate actions; to take action for minimizing damage; to report any incident to the clients or to enforce preventative measures. The security services market can be segmented on the basis of type (Guard Services, Electronic Security Services, Cash-in-transit and Related Services and Other Security Services) and application (Commercial and Industrial, Government and Institutional, and Residential).

The global security services market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2014-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The security services market is expected to increase due to the growing number of ATMs, rapid urbanization, increase in crime rate and threats, the rising level of economic activity, growth in the building construction, surging industrial activities, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as lack of quality manpower, problems in acquiring arms licensing, lack of efficient management, etc.

Moreover, the report covers key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global security services market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global security services market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. Some security services market players operating on a local level while other players operating on a regional and global level. Further, key players of the security services market are Securitas AB, G4S plc, Wendel S.A. (Allied Universal), Secom Co., Ltd. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Security Services: An Overview

2.1.1 Purpose of Providing Security Services

2.1.2 Need for the Security Services

2.1.3 Security Services: Sub-categories

2.2 Security Services Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Security Services Segmentation by Type

2.2.2 Security Services Segmentation by End-user

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Security Services Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Security Services Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Security Services Market by Type (Guard Services, Cash-in-transit and Related Services and Others)

3.1.3 Global Security Services Market by Region (Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa)

3.2 Global Security Services Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Guard Security Services Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Cash-in-transit and Related Security Services Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Other Security Services Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Security Services Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Security Services Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Security Services Market by Region (India and Rest of Asia)

4.1.3 India Security Services Market by Value

4.1.4 Rest of Asia Security Services Market by Value

4.2 Europe Security Services Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Security Services Market by Value

4.3 North America Security Services Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 North America Security Services Market by Value

4.4 Latin America Security Services Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Security Services Market by Value

4.5 The Middle East and Africa Security Services Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 The Middle East and Africa Security Services Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Growing Number of ATMs

5.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.3 Increase in Crime Rate and Threats

5.1.4 Rising Level of Economic Activity

5.1.5 Growth in the Building Construction

5.1.6 Surging Industrial Activities

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Lack of Quality Manpower

5.2.2 Problems in Acquiring Arms Licensing

5.2.3 Lack of Efficient Management

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives Like Building of Smart Cities

5.3.2 Increasing Concern for Personal & Public Safety

5.3.3 Technologically Advanced Security Systems

5.3.4 Rise in the Number of Public Events

5.3.5 Growing Use of Drones and Robots for Security Purposes

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Security Services Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Security Services Players by Market Share

6.3 Global Security Services Market Players by Service Area

6.4 Global Security Services Market Players by Key Operating Metrics

6.5 Global Security Services Market Players by Revenue CAGR

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Securitas AB

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 G4S plc

7.3 Wendel S.A. (Allied Universal)

7.4 Secom Co., Ltd.



