Worldwide Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Outlook to 2025 with a Focus on China

China's AGV industry ushered in explosive growth along with new technologies and new scenarios in recent years, with its AGV sales surging to 29,600 units in 2018 from 1,260 units in 2011, showing a CAGR of up to 57%.



In China, AGV navigation technology has been upgraded to the third generation. The first generation technology is magnetic tape guidance, a shrinking market; the second generation technology is QR code, a market that has matured and become saturated; the third generation technology is laser + vision, which has been used and promoted by several companies. Laser + vision technology will be more promising than other AGV guidance technologies in application.



As concerns scenarios, e-commerce warehousing and smart logistics are fields for which capital and manufacturers compete over the years. They are also the moving force of growth during the AGV boom. In 2018, e-commerce and express delivery commanded over 1/3 of AGV market in China, and typical companies included Quicktron, GEEK+, HikRobot, and Libiao Robotics.



Comparably, factory scenario where circumstances are complicated and technical barriers remain high attracts powerful players in capital and technology. Examples include SIASUN Robot & Automation, an automotive AGV leader in China and Kunming Shipbuilding Equipment which sweeps 70-80% shares in the tobacco industry. Manufacturing transformation and upgrading, digital factory and more flexible demand in recent years are conducive to AGV expansion. Yet, as the digital factory is still a concept and factory scenario requires high stability robots, AGV use in the scenario still desires to be verified. By one estimate, it takes about 3 or 5 years to popularize AGV in industrial manufacturing.



In the Chinese AGV market, local companies rule the roost with a combined share of 90% or so. Among them, SIASUN, SCG, Yonegy, and Jaten are first-echelon players, with an annual shipment of over 1,000 units apiece. As a whole, there is still no one leading the market, so players are in a price war in perfect competition.



The severer competition in logistics/e-commerce AGV market will lead to a reshuffle in the AGV industry; AGV manufacturing market will heat up and soar in the upcoming years. The report forecasts that China's AGV market will sustain a CAGR of roughly 40% between 2019 and 2025.



This report highlights the following:

Global AGV market (size, demand structure, competitive pattern, development in main regions, etc.)

China AGV market (development history and model, size and concentration, structure by product/region/application, price, financing, competitive pattern by technology/product/company, development trends and forecasts)

Core components and applied markets of AGV in China

9 global and 20 Chinese AGV companies (operation, AGV products, typical application, etc.).

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification

1.3 Industry Chain



2. Global AGV Market

2.1 Market Size

2.2 Demand Structure

2.2.1 By Application

2.2.2 By Region

2.3 Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Corporate Competition

2.3.2 AMR VS AGVs

2.4 Regional Development

2.4.1 Japan

2.4.2 Europe

2.4.3 United States

2.4.4 India



3. Chinese AGV Market

3.1 Status Quo

3.1.1 Development History

3.1.2 Development Features

3.1.3 Development Mode

3.2 Market Situation

3.2.1 Market Size

3.2.2 Sales Volume

3.2.3 Ownership

3.2.4 Industrial Concentration

3.3 Market Structure

3.3.1 By Navigation Technology

3.3.2 By Product

3.3.3 By Application

3.4 Price

3.5 Competitive Pattern

3.5.1 By Type of Enterprise

3.5.2 Market Shares of Enterprises

3.5.3 M&A

3.6 Fundraising

3.7 Development Trend

3.7.1 Market Trend

3.7.2 Technology Trend



4. Upstream and Downstream Industries of AGV

4.1 AGV Core Parts

4.1.1 Development Overview

4.1.2 Drive Device System

4.1.3 AGV On-board Control System

4.1.4 Navigation/Guidance System

4.1.5 AGV Battery/Energy System

4.1.6 AGV Master Control System

4.2 Downstream Industries of AGV

4.2.1 Automobile Manufacturing

4.2.2 Parking

4.2.3 Power Patrol Inspection

4.2.4 Tobacco Logistics

4.2.5 Heavy Load



5. Major Global AGV Players

5.1 JBT

5.2 Daifuku

5.3 Dematic

5.4 Swisslog

5.5 Meidensha

5.6 Oceaneering AGV Systems

5.7 Grenzebach Corporation

5.8 Elettric 80

5.9 Rocla



6. Key Chinese AGV Companies

6.1 Shenyang Siasun Robot & Automation Co. Ltd. (300024)

6.2 Yunnan KSEC Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd.

6.3 Machinery Technology Development Co. Ltd.

6.4 CSG Smart Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

6.5 Guangdong Jaten Robot & Automation Co. Ltd.

6.6 Greek

6.7 Quicktron

6.8 Zhejiang LiBiao Robot Co. Ltd.

6.9 Hangzhou Hikrobot Technology Co. Ltd.

6.10 Yonegy Logistics Automation Technology Co. Ltd.

6.11 Zhejiang Noblelift Equipment Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

6.12 Guangzhou Jingyuan Mechano-Electric Equipment Co. Ltd.

6.13 Shanghai Triowin Automation Machinery Co. Ltd.

6.14 Shenzhen Casun Intelligent Robot Co. Ltd.

6.15 Guangzhou Sinorobot Technology Co. Ltd.

6.16 Shenzhen OKAGV Co. Ltd.

6.17 Guozi Robot

6.18 CIZON

6.19 Standard Robots

6.20 Suzhou AGV Robot



