India Online Game Market, Analyzed by Player Format & Game Model - Forecast to 2024

The Indian online game market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 23% during the forecast period, on account of increasing smartphone user base, rising internet penetration and surging disposable income.



Another factor which is directly impacting the market is age demographics. Major population in the country is young and below 26 years of age, which is the major age group segment in the online game market. Generally, gamers engage in gaming for stress relief and social interaction. Owing to aforementioned factors, the online game market in India is expected to register strong growth during the forecast period.



The Indian online game market can be segmented based on device, player format and game model. On the basis of device, the market can be categorized into console, PC and mobile. Mobile segment dominated the country's online game market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its leading position in the coming years as well, on account of affordable cost of smartphones and rising penetration of internet in rural and urban areas. In terms of player format, the market can be bifurcated into single player and multi-player. Multi-player segment is likely to grow at an impressive rate, as it engages more number of gamers and offers an opportunity for social interaction.



Online game is gaining traction across the country. In terms of regional analysis, the market can be segmented into north region, south region, east region and west region. Online game market in north region is growing at a brisk rate, on account of high internet penetration in the region.



Major players operating in the Indian online game market include EASport, Tencent, StomStudio, Nazara Technologies, AGTech Holdings Ltd., 2K Games, Inc., Gameloft, Ubisoft, Rockstar North, Zynga, 99Game, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. The number of game-developing companies grew from 25 in 2010 to over 250 in 2018. In 2018, Alibaba's AGtech Holdings and the Indian digital payment company Paytm, as part of a joint venture, launched Gamepindi in India.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the Indian online game market size.

To classify and forecast the Indian online game market based on device, player format, game model and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian online game market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian online game market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian online game market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Channel for playing or downloading games (App distribution platforms; Mobile websites; Social media; Gaming websites on PC/desktop)

4.2. How many days you play Games in a week (1-3 Days; 4-5 Days; 6-7 Days)

4.3. Device preference for game (Mobile; PC; Console)



5. India Online Game Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Device (Console, PC and Mobile)

5.2.2. By Player Format (Single Player and Multi-player)

5.2.3. By Game Model (Free to Play, DVD Games and In-app Purchases)

5.2.4. By Company (2018)

5.2.5. By Region (East; West; North; South)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. India Mobile Online Game Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Player Format

6.2.2. By Game Model



7. India PC Online Game Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Player Format

7.2.2. By Game Model



8. India Console Online Game Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Player Format

8.2.2. By Game Model



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. India Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)

13.2.1. EASport

13.2.2. Zynga

13.2.3. Ubisoft

13.2.4. Nazara Technologies

13.2.5. AGTech Holdings Ltd.

13.2.6. Gameloft

13.2.7. 2K Games Inc.

13.2.8. StomStudio

13.2.9. Rockstar North

13.2.10. Tencent

13.2.11. 99Game

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



14. Strategic Recommendation



