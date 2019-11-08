VelocityEHS Named a Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune For Second Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, has been named one of Chicago’s 2019 Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for a second year. The Tribune’s annual special report highlights the feedback from employee surveys to recognize the most dynamic and supportive companies to work for in the Chicago region.



Headquartered in downtown Chicago, VelocityEHS is the largest and fastest growing EHS software company in the world. Employees benefit from an office and programs designed to emphasis the company’s strong focus on work-life balance and employee well-being. This includes regularly scheduled philanthropic and social events, and intramural teams that celebrate successes and strengthen employee engagement, as well as individualized coaching and an open-plan office layout with sit/stand ergonomic work stations to promote career growth, teamwork and personal well-being.

“We’re once again honored to be recognized as a top workplace in Chicago, especially since it’s directly based on employee feedback,” said Glenn Trout, CEO of VelocityEHS. “We know that we have one of the best teams in Chicago, and continuously strive to place the social and emotional well-being of our employees at the forefront of everything we do. We find the best way to have satisfied customers is to start with satisfied employees. This recognition is a direct reflection of our ongoing efforts to make VelocityEHS a great place to work, and value the insights we gain from employees in surveys like this to help us make adjustments and continue to get better.”

The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of employee feedback surveys administered by Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture are measured, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results.”

In addition to Chicago, VelocityEHS also has global offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Canada; London, England; and Sydney, Australia.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 18,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, and earning leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.



VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.

