Hans Kissle Food Company Partners with Pan Mass Cyclists and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute

Hans Kissle

Hans Kissle, Haverhill, MA-based food company crafting fresh, upscale prepared foods and deli salads partners with the Pan Mass Challenge.

HAVERHILL, MA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we enter the holiday season, Hans Kissle has looked back on the year and the partners the company is proud to support. One of the causes closest to heart is the Pan Mass Challenge, the annual road race across Massachusetts that raises vital funding for Cancer Research at Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

For over a decade, Hans Kissle has donated food to help fuel cyclists after they finish the multi-day cycle-a-thon. If you ever wondered where the lobster salad or pasta salad comes from that is waiting for participants as they cross the finish line, it comes right from Haverhill, MA where Hans Kissle has been in business for over 30 years.

And no worries if lobster isn’t your thing. Yearly offerings always include other protein salads like chicken salad, tuna salad, specialty salads like spicy black bean or tortellini salads, and the perfect shell mac & cheese to fill up after a few days’ hard exertion on the ride.

In 2019 alone, Pan Mass challenge organizers received enough salads to make over 3,000 lobster rolls, 2,000 chicken salad and tuna salad sandwiches and 2,000 delicious portions of mac & cheese, among other additional offerings. Every year this number grows and Hans Kissle is excited to keep supporting the Pan Mass challenge as it gets bigger and bigger. You can find lobster salad & other quality products from Hans Kissle at Market Basket, Roche Brothers & other independent retailers in New England.

Pan Mass riders are at the heart of the Pan Mass challenge and the future of cancer research; they truly make a difference and Hans Kissle is happy it can help thank these riders for their dedication to fundraising & riding.

About Hans Kissle: At Hans Kissle, we strive to deliver the simple goodness of home in every bite. Founded in 1984, Hans Kissle began as the regional commissary for a small, high-end grocery chain in New England, crafting fresh, upscale prepared foods and deli salads from a 30,000 square foot facility in Somerville. More than 30 years later, we’re still in the kitchen in our 112,000 square foot facility, cooking up delicious foods with an uncompromising commitment to quality and service on a national level. For more information please visit https://www.hanskissle.com/



