World Malted Food Drinks Market Projected to Reach $16.4Bn by 2024

The global malted food drinks market stood at about $9 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% to reach $16.4 billion by 2024, on account of growing consumption of malted food drinks as nutrition supplements, especially for children and women and rising awareness regarding the various benefits of malted food drinks.



Moreover, people across the globe were analysed are becoming more health conscious owing to changing lifestyle patterns which is further pushing the demand for malt-based food drinks globally. Additionally, growing trend of dual household income is resulting in increased disposable income which is further expected to drive the sale of discretionary food items like malted food drinks through 2024.



Asia-Pacific dominated the global malted food drinks market in 2018 on account of rising awareness regarding healthy lifestyle in developing countries in the region. India dominates the Asia-Pacific malted food drinks market, owing to growing consumer preference for milk with dairy additives such as malt and the growing organized retail & e-commerce sectors in the country. Moreover, increasing urbanization, changing consumer preferences and rising disposable income of the middle-class population is further anticipated to drive the demand for malted food drinks in the country.



Some of the leading players in the global malted food drinks market are Nestle S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mondelz International, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Associated British Foods plc, Zydus Wellness Limited, Danone S.A., Cytosport Inc., Continental Milkose (India) Ltd., CTL Foods, Inc., etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the study:

To analyze and forecast the global malted food drinks market size.

To classify and forecast the global malted food drinks market based on type, distribution channel and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global malted food drinks market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the global malted food drinks market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Malted Food Drinks: An Introduction & Product Classification



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Preferred Point of Purchase

4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision



5. Global Malted Food Drinks Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (With Cocoa and Without Cocoa)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Departmental/Grocery Stores, Internet/Online Retail and Others)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Type, By Distribution Channel and By Region)



6. Asia-Pacific Malted Food Drinks Market Outlook



7. North America Malted Food Drinks Market Outlook



8. Europe Malted Food Drinks Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Malted Food Drinks Market Outlook



10. South America Malted Food Drinks Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Nestle S.A.

13.2.2. Abbott Laboratories

13.2.3. Associated British Foods plc

13.2.4. GlaxoSmithKline plc

13.2.5. Mondelz International Inc.

13.2.6. Danone S.A.

13.2.7. Zydus Wellness Limited

13.2.8. Cytosport Inc.

13.2.9. Continental Milkose (India) Ltd.

13.2.10. CTL Foods Inc.



14. Strategic Recommendations



