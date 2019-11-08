UFA Celebrates Grand Opening of Farm & Ranch Supply Store in New Ponoka Location

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Alberta, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Ltd. (“UFA”) is proud to announce the grand opening of a new location for the UFA Farm & Ranch Supply Store in Ponoka, Alberta. The old site located at 6103 54th street is now closed, and the Co-operative is celebrating opening a new location at 3604 – 67th street, Ponoka.

Conveniently located, the new store has an exciting and friendly layout with wide aisles that help make it easier for customers to find everything they need to get the job done. The site also has many new features including a drive through warehouse, a six-acre yard and 3,500 square foot crop protection products building.

The nearby UFA Petroleum Agency is also being enhanced to serve customers better. Some of the enhancements will include replacing older single-walled fuel tanks with new safer double-walled “Enviro Tanks”. As well, the office and warehouse are being modernized making for a better overall customer experience. Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) will also be added to the cardlock and will benefit commercial and agribusiness customers who require DEF in their big rigs.

“UFA is committed to investing in our network,” said Glenn Bingley, Chief Operating Officer at UFA. “The project is a significant reinvestment in the Ponoka community, replacing aging infrastructure, and improving the offering to our members and customers in the area. It is in a prime location that is conveniently located near other Agribusiness partners. We are very excited about what this means for Ponoka area residents and our membership in and around this central Alberta community.”

“UFA is happy to be celebrating the opening of the Ponoka Farm & Ranch Supply Store at a two-day grand opening event November 8 and 9. I would encourage people to drop by the new location and to also take advantage of the upcoming enhancements to the neighbouring UFA Petroleum Agency. It is thanks to the continued support of our customers and hard work of our team over the years that we are able to continue investing back into the communities where our members live and work,” adds Bingley.

Scott Bolton, President & CEO for the Co-operative adds that this is another example of how UFA is committed to the communities we serve. “UFA is dedicated to growing our business while continuing to serve the customers and members who keep our co-operative strong. Ponoka is situated between Edmonton and Calgary and it’s a very busy corridor for our customer-base. We are pleased with how the town has worked alongside us and helped to bring this new build to fruition and we look forward to customers being able to take advantage of the many perks the new store offers.”

Mayor Rick Bonnett is also excited about the new facility. “On behalf of the Town of Ponoka, I want to thank UFA for their investment in building a new Farm & Ranch Supply Store in our community,” he says. “UFA’s commitment and support in our community is sincerely valued and appreciated.”

About UFA Co-operative Limited

Founded in 1909, UFA Co-operative Limited is an Alberta-based agricultural co-operative with more than 120,000 member-owners. UFA’s network comprises more than 111 bulk fuel and Cardlock Petroleum locations, 34 Farm & Ranch Supply stores and a support office located in Calgary, AB. Independent Petroleum Agents and more than 950 UFA employees provide products, services and agricultural solutions to farmers, ranchers, members and commercial customers in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. For more information, please visit UFA.com.

