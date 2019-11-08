India's Water & Waste Water Treatment Market, 2017-2025: A Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity for Project & Services

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-billion Dollar Opportunity for Project & Services in Water and Waste Water Treatment Industry in India: What is the Next Oil?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Water will become more valuable than oil as rising demand from people, industries and agriculture puts pressure on supplies, according to the chief executive of French utility Suez. And it's evident when one does a deep dive into reports by multi-laterals on why India could soon be staring at water crisis.



Hence the need to conserve water is growing by every passing day and hence water recycling is slated to become inevitable across all water guzzling metros in India. India's biggest problem is its over-dependence on the monsoon. Just 60 per cent of the country receives irrigated water. The rest of the land is dependent on monsoon rains.



The major problem here though is that India has not invested in irrigation for decades. Though investment in irrigation is rising, it will take years for the country to reduce its reliance on the monsoon. Even if it does this, the country also has to deal with the problem of water wastage with rainwater harvesting struggling to become popular in many parts of urban India. In non-urban areas, poor water management, deforestation and unchecked development are not allowing water bodies to be sufficiently regenerated.

Many cities in India are already water starved and it's because of ones own wrong doings or instead let's put other way round that we have been more ignorant towards this scarce resource which is almost available for free. There are three ways to overcome this crisis in the cities: reduce wastage, store rainwater and recycle used water.



The potential of water recycling to meet non-potable needs such as for gardening, toilet and laundry, which accounts for at least 60 per cent of domestic water, use is huge. In fact, Brisbane, Singapore, Windhoek (Namibia) and California's Orange County are recycling waste water for drinking. While the use of sewage for potable purposes is still to pick up in a big way globally, its use for non-potable ends worldwide is far more common.

The water sector is seen as becoming the next multi-billion opportunity on both new project as well as R&M of existing capacities and hence this report aims to quantify the opportunity through extensive primary research. The report will be indispensable source of information & insights for companies operating in the water & waste water treatment space as well as companies that want to enter this very promising sector which while currently seen as largely controlled by government, will soon see a sea of change that will have larger private sector participation.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Approach & Methodology

3. Water & Waste Water Treatment Market Landscape

Key Stakeholders & their role

Suppliers

Channel

End User

Pollution Control Board

4. Water & Waste Water Treatment Capacity in India

Water consumption

Sewage Generation

Treatment Installed capacity

Capacity Gap

5. Products & Technologies Used in water treatment, ETP, STP and water recycling

Type of Treatment

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

6. Overview on OEMs in Water Treatment Segment

Classification based on operations

Large

Medium

Small

Classification based on ownership

Domestic Firms

International Firms

JVs

Offerings of OEMs

Key selling practice of OEMs

Services provided by key OEMs

Business model of OEMs

7. Water treatment project execution landscape

8. Regulatory landscape governing water and waste water treatment industry in India

9. Market Size Estimate 2017-18

Market by type of projects

Water recycle

STP

Water Treatment

ETP

By type of business

Project

Product

Services / Spares

Market by segments

Commercial

Community

Industrial

Market by region

West

East

North

South

Market by players

Small & Unorganized

Medium OEMs

Large OEMs

By type of product

Retrofit & Augmentation

Standard Products

By type of services

Spares

VAS

VAS

O&M

10. Component Industry Structure

Components supplied

Pumps

Valves

Membranes

Membrane housings

FRP Vessels

Resins

Pressure Tubes

11. Market estimate by components in 2017-18

By products - Filters, Dosing Pumps etc

12. Water treatment & recycling needs of different industries

Power

Steel

Refinery

Textiles

Chemicals

Hospitals

Pharma

Food & Beverage

Commercial

Municipality

13. O&M cost of water treatment & recycling across different industry segment

Operations Cost

Maintenance Cost

Total Cost of treated water

14. End user industry view on different OEMs

Reach

Design Capability

Product Range

Quality

Equipment Make

Job Execution Capacity

Price

O&M contract

AMC

15. Need Gap analysis of end user industry

Need Gap

Spend levels

Service expected

16. Water Utility O&M Trend in in-house vs outsourcing

17. Key demand drivers of water and waste water services in India

Investment in industrial, commercial & community projects

Servicing of existing water treatment & recycling units

Servicing of existing water treatment & recycling units Services, Retrofit and augmentation among the existing units

Demand from end user

18. Projected market for services in water and waste water treatment in India by 2024-25

New Project Demand

Investments across end user segment

Norms on spend on water and waste water treatment in greenfield projects

Norms on spend on services as % of project cost at a segment level

Likely growth rate in water and waste water treatment projects expected

Services, Spare and AMC Demand

19. Overall GTM

Spares

Water Utility O&M

Retrofit & Augmentation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94f8fb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.