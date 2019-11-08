Meal Replacement Market Forecasts: Global Outlook, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Meal Replacement Market - Analysis By Type (Ready to Drink, Edible Bars, Powdered Products, Others), By Distribution Channel: Trends, Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Meal Replacement Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.36% by value during the period 2019-2024.



Over the recent years, Meal Replacement Market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing growing urban and working population aligned with rising income and old population.



Moreover, rise in the demand for heathy and nutritious food and rising number of high-net-worth individuals has been driving the market meal replacement products globally. Further, increasing working population and rising demand for on-the-go meal because of daily hectic life of the consumer is expected to drive the market growth in forecast period. Amongst the countries, US accounts for the largest share in the Global Meal Replacement Market in 2018.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of meal replacement market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the meal replacement market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Meal Replacement Market: An Analysis

4.1 Global Meal Replacement Market Size, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

4.2 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics

4.3 Global Meal Replacement Market- Segment Analysis

4.3.1 Global Meal Replacement Market, By Type Market Share

4.3.2 Global Meal Replacement Market: By Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

4.3.3 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Meal Replacement Market - By Type (Year- 2024)

4.3.4 Global Meal Replacement Market, By Distribution Channel Market Share

4.3.5 Global Meal Replacement Market: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

4.3.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Meal Replacement Market - By Distribution Channel (Year- 2024)



5. Global Meal Replacement Market: Regional Analysis

5.1 Global Meal Replacement Market Share, By Region, 2018 (%)

5.2 Global Meal Replacement Market Share, By Region, 2024 (%)

5.3 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Meal Replacement Market - By Region (Year- 2024)



6. North America Meal Replacement Market: An Analysis

6.1 North America Meal Replacement Market, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.2 North America Economic & Industrial Statistics

6.3 North America Meal Replacement Market: By Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.4 North America Meal Replacement Market: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.5 North America Meal Replacement Market- Country Analysis

6.5.1 North America Meal Replacement Market Size, By Countries Share

6.5.2 United States Meal Replacement Market Size, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.5.3 Market Share of Leading U.S.A Companies

6.5.4 United States Economic & Industrial Statistics

6.5.5 USA Meal Replacement Market: By Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.5.6 USA Meal Replacement Market: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)



7. Europe Meal Replacement Market: An Analysis



8. APAC Meal Replacement Market: An Analysis



9. ROW Meal Replacement Market: An Analysis



10. Global Meal Replacement Market: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Drivers

10.1.1 Rise In Health Concern Among Consumers

10.1.2 Rapid Retail and E-Commerce Growth

10.1.3 Growth In the Application Sectors

10.2 Market Restraints

10.2.1 Availability of Alternatives

10.2.2 Regulatory Issues

10.3 Market Trends

10.3.1 The Rise in Consumption of Packaged Food

10.3.2 Expansion of Non-Dairy Market

10.4 Policy and Regulatory Landscape

10.5 Global Meal Replacement Market: Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Unilever & Conagra Brands

