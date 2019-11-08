The Chicago Tribune Names Rightpoint a Winner of the Chicago Top Workplaces 2019 Award

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightpoint , the digital consultancy with technology at its core, has been awarded the #36 Top Workplace in 2019 by The Chicago Tribune. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage , LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.



“The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results.”

Headquartered in Chicago, Rightpoint is committed to fostering its Chicago roots and being a positive addition to the city’s business community. With over 450 team members across 9 U.S. offices, Rightpoint has seen significant growth recently. Over the past 12 months, the company has seen a 16 percent increase in headcount in its Chicago office alone, raising the Chicago total to 193 team members. The company recently announced that it will be acquired by Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, to continue helping clients drive end-to-end digital transformation.

Rightpoint is dedicated to employee growth and development through a variety of programs, including Brain Food Fridays, Office Hours, Science Fairs and Lightning Talks. These initiatives were set in place so team members can learn from and collaborate with each other to become more informed about emerging technologies and innovative processes that can improve their work. Rightpoint encourages team members to think outside of the box by providing multiple avenues for collaboration and innovation. This year, Rightpoint was also awarded an honorable mention in the Timmy Awards’ category for Best Tech Culture in Chicago .

“We are extremely excited to be included on this year’s Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces list,” said Andy Schultz, SVP and Managing Director, Chicago at Rightpoint. “Our commitment to all of our talented team members is something that sets Rightpoint apart, and our inclusion on this list is further validation that we’re going in the right direction to support our team members as they continue to grow and deliver impact in their careers at Rightpoint.”

About Rightpoint

Rightpoint is the digital consultancy with technology at its core. We design and engineer end-to-end digital experiences to help our clients succeed at the speed of innovation. With over 450 employees across 9 offices, Rightpoint serves more than 250 Fortune 1000 companies and has been named one of Crain's 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Chicago for four consecutive years. For more information, visit rightpoint.com.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.

Media Contact

Brook Terran

805-570-3309



