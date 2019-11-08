athenahealth Shares New Strategic Vision with More Than 1,500 Healthcare Customers at Recent Events

CEO and Product Leadership Unveil Go-Forward Approach to Centricity Healthcare User Group (CHUG) and athenahealth Success Summit Attendees

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two key healthcare customer gatherings recently drew more than 1,500 leaders, system users and organizational decision makers to connect, engage and learn about athenahealth’s vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. The events were the annual Centricity Healthcare User Group, where athenahealth was a platinum sponsor, keynote speaker and led over 15 breakout sessions; and the 2019 Success Summit hosted by athenahealth, leading provider of network-enabled services for healthcare provider organizations nationwide.



On October 17-19, CHUG hosted its 25th annual conference in Orlando, Fla., drawing more than 500 customer attendees and over 50 partner exhibits. As the largest independent user-led event within the healthcare industry for customers of CentricityTM Practice Solution and CentricityTM Electronic Medical Record (EMR), attendees heard from athenahealth’s Chief Customer Officer Bret Connor who announced substantial new investments in support for those customers, including the rollout of dedicated Customer Success Managers (CSMs). These CSMs are accountable for enhancing the performance and satisfaction of clients with Centricity products, just as they are for athenaOne. Additionally, Chad Dodd, VP of Product Management, shared the product roadmaps, which include more efficient provider workflows, improved collaboration and access, and tools for value-based care insights that allow organizations to be proactive with patients.

On October 21-23 in Austin, Texas, the athenahealth Success Summit welcomed more than 1,000 healthcare providers of all types, specialties and sizes. The event featured more than 50 industry breakout sessions, two illuminating keynotes, dedicated time for user groups, one-on-ones with CSMs, specialty-focused content, and more. During the Summit, athenahealth Chairman and CEO Bob Segert shared, “As we continue to enable the transformation of healthcare delivery we’re going to create the most open and connected network across the care continuum; build the most modern, nimble technology; deliver insights from across the nation; and partner our experts with your organizations to optimize performance.”

athenahealth will continue to market and deliver its industry leading, cloud-based athenaOne solutions and support the rich portfolio of Centricity products. “The Centricity portfolio has set the standard for comprehensive ambulatory practice solutions for more than two decades and we are committed to making sure those have the functionality and support they need to be successful with their transition to value-based care,” stated Dodd.

“We are on this mission as one athenahealth company supporting multiple solutions with an unwavering commitment to our user community,” said Connor. “athenahealth has an opportunity to build on more than 25 years of success serving great and committed users of Centricity Practice Solution and Centricity EMR, as well as more than 20 years of success with athenaOne clients. On top of that, we had users of Centricity Business at our Success Summit that became customers when we were IDX more than 30 years ago and are part of our expanded athenahealth family. We couldn’t be more excited about our bright future and the accelerating momentum we see. The enthusiasm and passion emanating from customers and athenistas alike at these events was thrilling to experience.”

About athenahealth

athenahealth partners with healthcare organizations across the care continuum to drive clinical and financial results. Our vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all, and we are pursuing this through our medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings. Our expert teams build modern technology on an open, connected ecosystem, yielding insights that make a difference for our customers and their patients. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com .

