Phenom People Ranked Number 120 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Rapid growth fueled by the global demand for Talent Experience Management

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom People , the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced it ranked 120 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a listing of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Phenom People grew 1,045% over three fiscal years from 2015 to 2018.



Phenom People secured the position of fastest growing technology company in Pennsylvania, with an improved ranking from No. 128 the previous year to No. 120. Recent successes include the launch of Phenom Access, Phenom Career Pathing and Phenom Diversity & Inclusion to further enhance every experience for candidates, employees, recruiters and management on the TXM platform.

Phenom People’s CEO and co-founder, Mahe Bayireddi, credits the “believers and doers” with the company’s revenue growth. “Without our employees, this growth would not be possible as they evolve the company culture and fashion revolutionary products,” he said. “We build our business with the same integrity and features that our customers adopt: personalized experiences with talent at the heart of the process. CHROs trust that the Phenom platform helps attract the best and brightest talent for improved recruiting velocity.”

“As technology innovation trends towards ‘everything as a service,’ it’s no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”

Phenom People delivers Talent Experience Management, providing companies with a unified solution for: Candidate Experience (Career Site, CMS, University Recruiting, Chatbot), Recruiter Experience (CRM, Campaigns, SMS, AI Insights), Employee Experience (Internal Mobility, Diversity, Career Pathing, Referrals), and Management Experience (Talent Analytics, Succession, Reporting, Forecasting). The Phenom Talent Experience Management platform is built on artificial intelligence (AI), driving personalization, automation and accuracy for candidates, recruiters, employees and management. It eliminates multiple-point solutions, connects with quality candidates and employees through personalized experiences and delivers top talent while driving ROI.

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

