TechPong 2019 highlights the imagination and generosity of Vancouver’s thriving technology sector

Hosted by Charitable Impact (formerly CHIMP), the city’s largest tech fundraiser attracts the best and brightest to a boisterous ping-pong tournament and party

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, B.C., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a 50 percent jump in attendance, Techpong 2019 put an exclamation point on a memorable year for Charitable Impact.

More than 1,000 people attended the annual event, which sold out for a sixth straight year. And for good reason: The boisterous ping-pong tournament and party provided another prime opportunity for the technology community to have fun, engage in some friendly competition, network, and raise money for important causes and institutions such as homelessness and street youth, mental health, and BC Children's Hospital.

TechPong also pushed its fundraising total to the $400,000 mark, with executives and employees from more than 50 companies, including Clio, Colliers International, Microsoft, Samsung, and Vanhack, doing battle — and showing off hilarious themed outfits — at Science World. As in previous years, the event attracted influential players from across the tech sector, with this year’s special guests including the Honourable Bruce Ralston, British Columbia’s Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology; Jay DeMerit, Former Vancouver Whitecaps Player; Riaz Meghji, Host, Producer, and Keynote Speaker at Every Conversation Counts; and Bill Tam, Co-Founder and COO of the Digital Technology Supercluster.

"TechPong is a great example of how B.C.'s tech sector gives back to the community year after year,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, Government of British Columbia. “In addition to raising funds for worthy causes, the event also provides a forum for the provinces’ growing number of start-ups and tech companies to build valuable connections that help keep the sector thriving.”

As host, Charitable Impact provided fundraising inspiration, ideas, and support to participating teams, with all donations processed through its newly updated platform. To further amplify giving, the organization donated thousands of charitable dollars as prizes. Other prizes, such as access to a Vancouver Whitecaps box suite, provided valuable incentives for teams to raise the $2,000 minimum need to qualify. In the end, Transoft Solutions claimed the title as the biggest fundraiser.

As well as crowning Rippu Gupta from Copperleaf as singles champion and Shrey Rajesh and Luigi Sacco from Microsoft as doubles champs, TechPong 2019 embraced a fun fair theme with everything from carnival games and climbing walls to circus-style entertainment and music all night long.

“TechPong is very much becoming a Vancouver tradition that reflects the growth, enthusiasm and imagination of B.C.’s tech sector,” said Dan Brodie, Chief Operating Officer at Charitable Impact. “Our entire team is proud and excited to inspire giving through this and other events. Together with the tech community, we’re working to build the future we all imagine.”

About Charitable Impact (formerly CHIMP):

Charitable Impact’s mission is to nurture the generosity within each person and to bring the resources for creating change in the world to everyone, no matter which causes they choose to support. Just like online bank accounts for charitable giving, its Impact Accounts help people find and give to their favourite charities from one place. Since being founded in 2011, the Vancouver-based organization has experienced a high level of growth, having now processed more than $530 million in charitable donations. In October 2019, the company launched a new brand and optimized website to reflect the diversity of its donors, who include school-aged children participating in the Charitable Allowance program, individuals setting up giving legacies with varied assets, and anyone who wants to create change through giving. To date, over 110,000 people have donated to 8,000-plus charities through the platform.

TechPong 2019 sponsors include Colliers International, Clearly, Cologix, Deloitte, Impact Recruitment, Inventa, Island Key Computer, Microsoft, Murphy & Company, Sodagar Nielsen Law Group, Samsung, Switchboard PR, Techcouver, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, VanHack and Visier. We could not put this event together without the support of our sponsors.

Additional media assets, including photos and video from the event, logos of sponsors, and logos of participants can be found here.

