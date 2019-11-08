Hydroponics, Inc. Named ‘Overall Grow Supplier of the Year’ in 2019 Cannabis Independent Innovation Awards

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydroponics, Inc ., a North American provider of agricultural supplies and logistics specific to the cannabis and hemp industries, has been named Overall Grow Supplier of 2019 by the Cannabis Independent Innovation Awards . The Independent Innovation Awards program is the most prestigious recognition platform for innovators and leaders within the rapidly expanding cannabis industry, and was built to recognize the most outstanding companies, services and products.



Hydroponics, Inc. is a 10-year old company with a rich history in the California cannabis industry. The Company serves a geographic footprint of over 15 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, and through an experienced management team with procurement and data experts, the Company has developed best-in-class agricultural solutions and analytics for large-scale cultivators.

“The Hydroponics team’s hard work, dedication, and innovation are responsible for this great award and national recognition,” commented Ken Alston, CEO, Hydroponics, Inc. “Our mission is to ensure that cultivators are operating with the lowest costs at the highest efficiency, for the best possible product health and yield. We are honored to be selected by a group of our peers as the best grow supplier in the nation.”

The Independent Innovation competition is open to all individuals, products, companies and organizations involved in producing Cannabis and CBD products, services and solutions. Companies that are nominated for the Cannabis Independent Innovation Awards must provide detailed information on how their products and services are improving the cannabis industry. This year, more than 2,000 nominees were judged by a group of senior-level marketing, cannabis, and CBD professionals who work within the cannabis industry.

For more information on Hydroponics or if you are interested in speaking to them about an acquisition opportunity, please email ma@hydroponicsinc.com .

About Hydroponics Inc.

Hydroponics, Inc.(www.hydroponicsinc.com) is a disruptive technology-enabled provider of global agricultural supplies, data & analytics, and procurement for large scale, commercial farms. The Company helps farmers grow smarter, faster, and more efficiently.

Media Contact:

Anne Donohoe

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1265

adonohoe@kcsa.com



