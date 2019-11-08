GBT Technologies Competing in $4-Trillion AI Market with Disruptive Technology

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) has a vast portfolio of intellectual property that spans both the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. But the company’s central focus is on a technology called “Avant! AI”—a technology that could become commonplace in both businesses and households worldwide. It is the extremely promising potential of Avant! that has GBT Technologies (GBT) ideally positioned to compete in what Gartner, a leading research and advisory firm, estimates will be an almost $4-trillion market by 2022.

GBT is a small California-based company that is introducing what can only be seen as a disruptive technology in an industry that is red hot and seemingly growing exponentially year-over-year. So, let’s dig into this technology.

GBT calls Avant! an “expert agent” or “knowledge advisor” that can act as a knowledge center for any given database. The company says the technology will be used as a web-based application or an iOS/Android mobile application capable of retrieving specific data from just about any field, including medicine, law, engineering, Internet of Things (IoT), customer support and many more.

Avant! is under continuous development, but the company has completed phase 1, which was the “machine learning” development stage, and it has already introduced Avant! as a proof-of-concept to the public with limited capabilities for now as a website expert agent ( https://www.avant-ai.net/login ).

If you’re thinking this sounds like Google search, think again. Avant! can clearly navigate data in a host of arenas just as Google can, but Avant! goes much, much further than Google’s ability to simply locate links that correspond with keyword searches.

GBT Technologies, Inc.’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Salomon Ocon, said, “Avant!’s actions are achieving human objectives and that’s what will make it superior to anything other competitors can offer today. Its superior technology will slowly penetrate many aspects of our lives, and we’ll be starting in the medical field and then continuing to many other fields.”

GBT has chosen the medical field as the technology’s entry point to show off just how disruptive a technology it can be. And with that in mind, it’s on to the next phase—training Avant! with vast amounts of medical knowledge.

GBT’s COO said of Avant! AI’s immediate future, “One future possibility for this artificial intelligence is to offer Avant! as a ‘medical expert agent’ for medical web sites or other similar sites in the field, as well as offering what could function as a personal medical assistant for everyone.

“Imagine an intelligent medical advisor at your fingertips and available to you around the clock that provides you with accurate medical advice. This type of ‘super-intelligent agent’ would be invaluable in any household worldwide making Avant! a global star.”

Because Avant! is capable of not only handling vast amounts of data but also analyzing that data, GBT says that unlike a Google search, Avant! will be capable of handling advanced image processing given vast data to be analyzed. For example, Avant! can analyze medical imaging, MRI’s, ultrasounds, CT scans and X-rays and then the company says it will be capable of pointing out abnormalities to physicians.

Salomon Ocon added, “Also, Avant! can be trained for a specific specialty in the medical field, like cardiology or pediatrics and become an ‘expert’ that assists physicians on a daily basis. The effects of Avant!’s intelligence operating on a global scale could be far more significant to our daily lives then we can even predict at the moment.”

But the company won’t stop there. Avant! will be utilized for other types of applications as well—with specific modulization—like controlling autonomous machines, security, communication (IoT/Mobile, MESH network, 5G management) among others.

Avant!'s ability to be “trained” means that it can become an expert in any given field. It is this exciting claim that highlights research firm Gartner’s report emphasizing that one big driver of value for the future of the artificial intelligence markets is what we don't already know about. The ability to process large datasets quickly, and the capability of processing that information in new and different ways, opens up a world of possibilities for new business that isn't imaginable today.

And it is exactly the unknown that has GBT ideally positioned to compete in the fast-growing AI industry that should offer companies like GBT Technologies, Inc. a large piece of the expected $4-trillion AI industry pie.

To learn more about GBT Technologies, Inc. visit: https://www.goph.io

About GBT Technologies, Inc.

GBT Technologies, Inc. is a development-stage company that considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

