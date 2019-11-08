Stop & Shop Donates $1.75 Million to Memorial Sloan Kettering Kids

Neighborhood Grocery Store Remains one of MSK’s Largest Corporate Supporters; Company Has Donated More than $23 Million Since 2001

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced it will be donating $1.75M to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) in support of MSK Kids and pediatric cancer research and care. The check donation is the culmination of Stop & Shop’s annual Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign, which ran from September 1–30 at Stop & Shop stores across New York, New Jersey and Southern Connecticut.



Stop & Shop’s Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign allows customers to donate $1, $3 or $5 at checkout – or round-up to the nearest dollar at self-checkout - with 100% of those proceeds supporting MSK Kids. Over the past 18 years, Stop & Shop has given more than $23 million in support of pediatric cancer research and care at MSK.

“Stop & Shop is committed to helping children lead healthy lives,” said Bob Yager, Stop & Shop Senior Vice President for Sales and Operations. “We are so fortunate to have customers and associates who share in that belief and who give so generously. Their passion for MSK Kids is only matched by their impact.”

As part of Stop & Shop’s Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign, the company highlighted the experiences of four MSK Kids ambassadors – area children who are being or have been treated at MSK and have benefited from donations from companies like Stop & Shop. The children, ranging in age from 5 to 18, were included on the in-store signage and were given various platforms to share their stories alongside their families.

MSK Kids, Memorial Sloan Kettering’s pediatric program, is dedicated to all children, young adults, and families facing childhood cancer. With specialized expertise and care focused on the individual child, more families turn to MSK Kids for cancer care than any other hospital in the United States. And as pioneers in research, MSK’s physicians and scientists are working to develop and deliver more effective strategies to prevent, treat and cure childhood cancer.

“The support Stop & Shop has provided us over the last 18 years is unparalleled,” says Dr. Andrew Kung, Chair of Pediatrics. “Their philanthropy allows us to care for patients today while investing in research to improve outcomes for the patients of tomorrow. On behalf of all of us at MSK Kids, I extend my heartfelt thanks.”



To get a glimpse of Stop & Shop’s impact at Memorial Sloan Kettering, view the MSK Kids video from company’s new series ‘ Behind the Aisles .’

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

