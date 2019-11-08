GlobalTranz Executive to Share Transportation Law & Technology Expertise

Jeff Simmons, Chief Legal Officer, Will Speak at Industry-Leading Event

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc. , a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers, today announced that Jeff Simmons, Chief Legal Officer, will share strategic expertise at Transportation Law Association’s (TLA) 52nd Annual Transportation Law Institute on November 8 in Minneapolis, MN.



On the panel, “Every Day is a Winding Road,” Simmons will focus on broker liability and recent developments in contractual agreements between shippers and carriers. Featuring a range of diverse speakers, the conference will focus on industry trends, recent case law and regulations and technological developments. As President of the Transportation Law Association, Simmons will also deliver the institute’s welcoming remarks.

Simmons has more than three decades of legal experience, and his role at GlobalTranz has given him a bird’s-eye view of the supply chain and logistics industry. He has represented clients spanning all transportation modes, including intermodal, motor, ocean and air.

Fellow panelists include Justin Olsen, Vice President, Legal & Risk at England Logistics, Inc. and Chris Mcloughlin, Risk Manager, North American Surface Transportation at C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. The panel will be moderated by Michael Kroul, President of KTI, Inc.

“Jeff is an industry veteran, and he has been integral in helping our customers navigate the increasing complexity of their supply chains and in driving GlobalTranz’s continued growth,” said Renee Krug, CEO, GlobalTranz. “Industry events like these are an important way to advance transportation law dialogue, which ultimately benefits our customers and the industry as a whole.”

Ranked the 8th largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL provider for 2019 , GlobalTranz is driving strong growth with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation , a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A, creative products and superior customer service delivered by the some of the best people in the industry.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

