Chicago Tribune Names Flexera a Winner of the Chicago Top Workplaces 2019 Award

Flexera named Top Workplace for 8th Year in a Row Through Employee Feedback on Connection, Culture and Execution

/EIN News/ -- ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations realize technology’s power to accelerate their business, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by the Chicago Tribune for the eighth consecutive year. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage , LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results.”

In business for more than 30 years, Flexera is the largest homegrown technology company in the Chicago area, employing more than 1,300 globally with over 300 in its suburban Chicago office, and serving more than 50,000 customers worldwide. Flexera—recognized as a tech unicorn, the term used to describe privately held startups valued at over $1 billion—is committed to providing solutions that enable companies to increase their category relevance, avoid obsolescence and strengthen their journey to digital transformation.

“Here at Flexera, we pride ourselves on candor and culture,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO. “We give our employees the freedom to make their own path and leave their mark, however they want to. We also provide our employees with an environment that welcomes transparency, which is where candor comes in. It’s important to make sure we’re keeping a pulse on how our employees are feeling and the projects they want to take on. These initiatives have been paying off, as we’re seeing our business and employee network grow while receiving industry recognition, such as being a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace award for eight straight years. This award confirms our employees have the freedom to ask questions, break from the norm and push boundaries.”

About Flexera

Flexera helps executives succeed at what once seemed impossible: getting clarity into, and full control of, their company’s technology “black hole.” From on-premises to the cloud, Flexera helps business leaders turn IT insights into action. With a portfolio of integrated solutions that deliver unparalleled technology insights, spend optimization and agility, Flexera helps enterprises optimize their technology footprint and realize IT’s full potential to accelerate their business. For over 30 years, our 1,300+ team members worldwide have been passionate about helping our more than 20,000 customers fuel business success. To learn more, visit flexera.com .

Consistently named a best workplace, Flexera supports and propels employees through and beyond their careers through a fast-paced, vibrant and candid culture set on taking the next step forward. It’s how we roll.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.

