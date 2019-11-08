Stereotaxis and Catheter Precision Combine Robotic Navigation and Preoperative Arrhythmia Localization to Treat Cardiac Arrhythmias

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS and MT. OLIVE, N.J., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE American: STXS) and Catheter Precision today announced the first patients have been successfully treated with the integration of Catheter Precision’s VIVO™ arrhythmia localization and Stereotaxis’ Robotic Magnetic Navigation technologies.

VIVO uses information commonly collected prior to cardiac procedures to identify the source of dangerously rapid heartbeats. Anatomical information from preoperative CT or MRI images are combined with electrical information from standard 12-lead electrocardiograms to identify the source of arrhythmias in patients suffering from Idiopathic Ventricular Tachycardia and Premature Ventricular Contractions. The noninvasive preoperative imaging supports the planning of efficient and successful cardiac ablation procedures. The latest version of Stereotaxis software, recently cleared for use in Europe and by the FDA, utilizes a software interface that integrates VIVO images and allows physicians to utilize them to guide therapy during robotic cardiac ablation procedures. The first integrated procedures were successfully conducted by Prof. Sabine Ernst at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London, United Kingdom.

“Combining VIVO’s accuracy in preoperatively localizing arrhythmias with the safety and precision of Robotic Magnetic Navigation for delivering therapy allows for efficient, safe and successful treatment of arrhythmias,” said Prof. Sabine Ernst. “The integrated procedures worked well and provided an enhanced workflow. The integration of leading diagnostic and therapeutic technologies is important for patient care and the advancement of electrophysiology.”

“Integration of intelligent guidance systems and state of the art robotics may very well be the future of electrophysiological procedures,” said Steve Adler, President and CEO of Catheter Precision. “Thank you to Prof. Ernst, her team at the Royal Brompton Hospital, and the staff at Stereotaxis and Catheter Precision for pioneering this effort.”

“Stereotaxis is committed to advancing a robust open ecosystem where physicians and patients benefit from the broad integration of procedure data,” said David Fischel, CEO of Stereotaxis. “We are excited to integrate with VIVO. Improved diagnostic information within the robotic environment supports physicians in better treating their patients and advances the digitization of electrophysiology.”

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is focused on developing novel technologies that provide patients, physicians, and hospitals with new tools to improve the lives of people suffering from cardiac arrhythmias. With offices in the United States and Europe, Catheter Precision makes its innovative devices available worldwide. For more information, please visit www.catheterprecision.com.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. Stereotaxis’ robotic technology has received various regulatory clearances in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com .

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise additional capital on a timely basis and on terms that are acceptable, its ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, its ability to continue to work with lenders to extend, repay or refinance indebtedness, or to obtain additional financing, in either case on acceptable terms, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare reform in the United States, including changes in government reimbursement procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments in any particular period or at all because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control. In addition, these orders and commitments may be revised, modified, delayed or canceled, either by their express terms, as a result of negotiations, or by overall project changes or delays.

Stereotaxis: Catheter Precision: David Fischel Steve Adler Chairman and CEO President and CEO Kimberly Peery 973-691-2000 Chief Financial Officer info@catheterprecision.com 314-678-6100 investors@stereotaxis.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.