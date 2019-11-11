Tee It High, Let It Fly Golf Package Highlights Daytona Beach’s Winter Offerings

Cypress Head Golf Club helps make the Tee it High and Let Fly golf package a favorite with players.

Popular golf package offers players a 3-night, 3-round deal featuring oceanfront accommodations, memorable golf and a respite from cold weather

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA., US, November 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As golfers in large swaths of the country begin to dread the onset of winter, one of Daytona Beach’s most popular stay-and-play packages is enticing players to visit the Central Florida hotspot.The “Tee it High and Let it Fly” golf package offers players a three-night, three-round deal featuring oceanfront accommodations, memorable golf and a respite from cold. The deal is highlighted by golf at Cypress Head, Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club and Palm Harbor Golf Club and starts at just $397.Cypress Head, an Arthur Hills design, is one of the area’s hidden gems. The course has been thriving since a 2015 renovation project that featured new greens, and the Kemper Sports managed property is renowned for the quality of its conditions throughout the year.The par 72 layout is highlighted by the 14th hole, a stunning dogleg left that presents golfers a risk-reward decision as they decide how much of the dogleg they want to challenge.The “Tee it High and Let it Fly” offer also provides golfers the rare opportunity to play Plantation Bay, a private 45-hole facility. The package includes a round at Plantation Bay’s Prestwick Course, a shotmaker’s layout that will deliver a “member for a day” experience.After the final putt drops, golfers will be delighted to stay at the Hyatt Place Oceanfront, a 4.5-star property that offers guests a beautiful view of the “World’s Most Famous Beach” and a host of amenities.Daytona Beach’s idyllic weather and an outstanding selection of golf courses make it a near perfect winter destination. From November through May, the area’s average high temperatures range from a low of 68 degrees Fahrenheit in January to a high of 85 in May, highlighting the appeal of the area’s subtropical climate.While the “Tee it High and Let it Fly” deal is one of the Daytona Beach golf scene’s most popular, it’s hardly alone. The Daytona Beach area is home to more than 20 golf courses that can be packaged, along with oceanfront accommodations, to create countless possible golf trips.For more information, visit DaytonaBeach.golf



