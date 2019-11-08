Plixer Appoints New Global Sales Leader

/EIN News/ -- KENNEBUNK, Maine, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plixer, the company that solves real-world security and network operations challenges, today announced that Chris Moulas has been named as Vice President of Global Sales for Plixer. Chris comes to Plixer with extensive experience in the network computing industry and previously served as Vice President of Sales for Arbor Networks and VP of Sales for Forcepoint.

“Plixer’s 20 years of expertise and focus has placed it as the leader in the industry for delivering security and network visibility across large, complex, and multi-vendor environments,” explains Chris. “The company’s platform delivers the richest context, supporting the greatest scale, and the fastest reporting of any vendor in the world. I am excited to help build on this solid foundation and expand our reach globally. I am looking forward to not only opening new channels and partnerships, but also working with customers to solve their networking and security challenges.”

Sanjiv Verma recently joined Plixer as Vice President of Sales based in Singapore to oversee the operations in that region. Sanjiv was previously with Juniper Networks managing partner success, enterprise growth, and cloud infrastructure business. Earlier this year, Plixer also expanded operations into the EMEA market .

"Great companies pair insight into market shifts with disruptive products, and then consistently deliver unmatched solutions that add real business value," said President and CEO, Jeff Lindholm. "As a hands-on, global operating executive with deep knowledge in our sector, Chris is a proven sales leader known for driving accelerated company growth. We're excited he's bringing that mindset to Plixer."

About Plixer

Plixer provides a security and network intelligence platform that supports fast and efficient incident response. The solution allows you to gain visibility into cloud applications, security events, and network traffic. It delivers actionable data to guide you from the detection of security and network events all the way to root-cause analysis and mitigation. Network and security incidents are inevitable. When they occur, Plixer is there to help you quickly return to normal and minimize business disruption. Thousands of organizations rely on Plixer solutions to keep their IT infrastructure running efficiently. Learn more at plixer.com , stay connected with the Plixer blog , and follow us @Plixer .

