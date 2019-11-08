Volly CRM Recognized by Leading Tech Publication

/EIN News/ -- Woburn,MA,, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WOBURN, MASS.—November 7, 2019—Volly, an industry-leading provider of SaaS-based Marketing Automation, CRM and POS solutions for banks and mortgage companies, was recognized by MyTechMag as one of the most promising CRM solution providers for 2019.

MyTechMag’s top-10 list identifies the CRM providers “who have the capability to transform organizations with their best-of-breed solutions.” The technology-focused publication targets the business world’s leading decision-makers and influential executives.

“The mortgage industry CRM marketplace is very competitive, so to be recognized in this way by MyTechMag is truly a great honor,” said Volly CEO Jerry Halbrook. “We’re extremely proud of our team for its unwavering commitment to our clients and the on-going evolution and modernization of our products to provide market-leading capabilities and a strong value proposition that exceeds our clients’ expectations.”

Volly’s mortgage industry-specific CRM combines a complete view of each loan officer’s prospects, customers and referral partners with lead management capabilities and seamless integration of email and direct mail marketing and communication campaigns. The Volly CRM solution additionally offers users access to a fully branded, customized web-based marketing store, a fully integrated mobile application, and a library of uniquely created, branded marketing content—all supported by a team of creative marketing professionals.

About Volly

Volly is powering the dream of home ownership through industry-leading technology and dynamic marketing that drives the customer journey. The Volly Platform is a fully integrated, cloud-based Software-as-a-Service platform that combines Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Point of Sale (POS), Marketing Automation and Custom Websites, all integrated with digital and print marketing capabilities and industry-leading creative marketing services. For more information, visit www.MyVolly.com or call (866) 435-7050.

About New Capital Partners

New Capital Partners (NCP) is a private equity firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. NCP partners with niche, tech-enabled services companies in the healthcare, financial and business services industries. Leveraging its extensive operational experience, NCP helps create significant value in portfolio companies by focusing on one core goal: building great companies. For more information, please visit www.newcapitalpartners.com.

