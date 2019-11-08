GameStop Kicks-Off the Holiday Shopping Season With Last PRO Day Sale of the Year

More Than $2,600 in Exclusive Savings on 2,000 Plus Video Games and Collectibles

/EIN News/ -- GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get a head start on the holiday shopping season by taking advantage of GameStop’s last PowerUp Rewards PRO DAY sale of the year, beginning today through Nov. 10. PRO members can receive more than $2,600 in savings across a good mix of gaming and collectibles merchandise.



“We invite our customers to beat the holiday rush by taking advantage of discounts on a variety of more than 2,000 video games and pop culture items during our last PRO DAY sale of the year,” said Chris Homeister, chief merchandising officer for GameStop.

As part of GameStop’s last PRO Day sale of the year, customers can expect to save up to $45 on some of the best video games, including 750 pre-owned titles under $5 and 1,250 pre-owned titles under $10. Additionally, GameStop will offer $50 rewards cash with the purchase of a new PS4 or Xbox One console; or a free Starlink starter pack when you buy a new Nintendo Switch.

For the full line-up of PRO DAY, visit www.gamestop.com/proday .

Game Deals:

Mortal Kombat 11: $29.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: $24.99

Rage 2: $19.99

Fallout 76: $14.99

The Division 2: $14.99

Video Game Consoles :

Sony PS4 Slim (1TB): $299.99 + Get Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection + $50 rewards cash

Xbox One S (1TB): $299.99 + Get a Choice of Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5 or Monster Hunter + $50 rewards cash

Accessories:

Gaming headsets starting at $29.99

Call of Duty Astro A20 Wireless Gaming Headset for PS4 or Xbox One: $99.99 (Regular price $139.99 – $40 savings)

Collectibles & Apparel:

All T-Shirts: Buy 1 get 1 Free

DC Gamer Funko Mystery Box: $19.99

Save $15 on Select Monopoly and Funkoverse Game Sets

To learn more about the benefits of becoming a PowerUp Pro member, please visit Gamestop.com/PowerUpRewards or your local GameStop store.

