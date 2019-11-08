SELLAS to Host R&D Investor Event on Galinpepimut-S (GPS) and the Next Generation of Cancer Immunotherapy

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLS) (“SELLAS” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced that it will host a KOL Symposium for investors on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 8:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



The KOL Symposium will include an overview of the Company’s ongoing clinical development programs for galinpepimut-S (GPS), with a focus on its Phase 3 trial of GPS in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), which is expected to initiate in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The KOL Symposium will feature presentations and discussions from internationally renowned experts on immuno-oncology and myeloid malignancies including:

Hagop M. Kantarjian, M.D., Chair of the Department of Leukemia and Associate Vice President for Global Academic Programs at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and principal investigator of SELLAS’ Phase 3 clinical trial of GPS in acute myeloid leukemia

Chair of the Department of Leukemia and Associate Vice President for Global Academic Programs at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and principal investigator of SELLAS’ Phase 3 clinical trial of GPS in acute myeloid leukemia Javier Pinilla-Ibarz, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Member of the Malignant Hematology & Immunology Program and Director for Immunotherapy for Malignant Hematology at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center

Senior Member of the Malignant Hematology & Immunology Program and Director for Immunotherapy for Malignant Hematology at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center David A. Scheinberg, M.D., Ph.D., Vincent Astor Chair and Chairman of the Molecular Pharmacology Program and Founder and Chair of the Center for Experimental Therapeutics at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Vincent Astor Chair and Chairman of the Molecular Pharmacology Program and Founder and Chair of the Center for Experimental Therapeutics at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Jeffrey S. Weber, M.D., Ph.D., Deputy Director of the Perlmutter Cancer Center and Co-Director of the Melanoma Research Program at the NYU Langone Cancer Center

A live audio webcast of the event will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of SELLAS’ website at www.sellaslifesciences.com/investors . A replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days on SELLAS’ website following the event.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 (WT1) protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential as a monotherapy or in combination to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. SELLAS has received Orphan Drug designations for GPS from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for AML, malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM), and multiple myeloma (MM); GPS has also received Fast Track designation for AML, MPM and MM from the FDA. SELLAS’ second product candidate, nelipepimut-S (NPS), is a HER2-directed cancer immunotherapy being investigated for the prevention of the recurrence of breast cancer after standard of care treatment in the adjuvant setting. NPS has received Fast Track status designation by FDA for the treatment of patients with early stage breast cancer with low to intermediate HER2 expression, otherwise known as HER2 1+ or 2+, which includes triple negative breast cancer patients, following standard of care.

For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com .

Investor Contacts

Will O’Connor

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

ir@sellaslife.com

Investor Relations

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

917-438-4353

info@sellaslife.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.