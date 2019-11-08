The Chicago Tribune Names Strata Decision Technology a Winner of the Chicago Top Workplaces 2019 Award

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strata Decision Technology, a pioneer and leader in the development of cloud-based financial planning, analytics and performance tools for healthcare, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Chicago Tribune.

The Top Workplaces award spotlights private, public, nonprofit and government organizations that earn the highest ratings from their employees in a survey commissioned by the Chicago Tribune in partnership with research company Energage.

“We are truly honored to be recognized by the Tribune as one of Chicago’s top workplaces,” stated Heidi Farrell, Vice President of People Operations at Strata. “Our focus is simple - to give our team the opportunity to work on something they care about with people they care about.”

Strata joins a prestigious group of organizations that have earned the Chicago Top Workplaces award previously, including Salesforce.com, Hyatt Hotels, William Blair, Accenture and Strata customer Advocate Aurora Health.

“As a company, we’re tackling one of the biggest socio-economic problems of our time - the cost of healthcare,” said Dan Michelson, Chief Executive Officer of Strata. “Working with over 200 top health systems across the country, including many in the Chicago area such as Advocate Aurora Health, NorthShore University Health System and Northwestern Medicine, we’re in a position to make a difference not only in our community, but across the country. Our team is energized by our mission to help heal healthcare and empowered to make a meaningful impact.”

About Strata Decision Technology

Strata Decision Technology provides a cloud-based planning, analytics and performance platform that is used by healthcare providers for financial planning, decision support and continuous improvement, helping hospitals and healthcare systems bend the cost curve and drive margin to fuel their clinical mission. Founded in 1996, the Company's customer base includes over 1,000 hospitals and many of the largest and most influential healthcare delivery systems in the U.S. The Company's headquarters are located in Chicago, IL. For more information, please visit www.stratadecision.com .



About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.





