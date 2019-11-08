Hotel Botánico & The Oriental Spa Garden recognized as best Spa destination in Europe and the Mediterranean 2020

The Spa has received the recognition of the publication 'Condé Nast Johansens' at the World Travel Market

For four years, The Hotel Botanico & The Oriental Spa Garden was recognised as the best Hotel with Spa in Europe and the Mediterranean by Condé Nast Johansens.” — Gustavo Escobar, Director

PUERTO DE LA CRUZ, SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, SPAIN, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotel Botanico & The Oriental Spa Garden, located in Puerto de la Cruz, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, has become the best spa destination in Europe and the Mediterranean 2020, after receiving the Condé Nast Johansens award. This award, of great international prestige, recognizes, thanks to the votes of customers, the excellence of its facilities.

This award has been handed out at the World Travel Market fair and joins the other certifications with which Hotel Botánico and its complex The Oriental Spa Garden have been recognized. It values its effort to optimize its services. Among its recent accreditations are, for example, the recognition of Condé Nast Johansens as the best hotel with Spa in Europe and the Mediterranean or the prestigious TUI Holly 2019, with which it has been ranked as one of the 100 best hotels in the world.

As a member of the select group The Leading Hotels of the World, Hotel Botánico offers unique suites and first-class facilities that magically blend into a paradisiacal setting. Its rooms are fully equipped with the latest amenities, including a modern noise-control system that ensures a pleasant and tranquil atmosphere.

The Hotel Management declared that this award is a great reward for the work done daily by the team at the Hotel Botánico & The Oriental Spa Garden as part of their commitment to quality and excellence.

Hotel Botánico, commitment to excellence

The Hotel Botánico*****GL is a prestigious five-star spa hotel located in the beautiful and peaceful north of Tenerife, with privileged views of the Orotava Valley. The Hotel offers unique suites and first-class facilities that blend magically with its paradisiacal surroundings. The rooms are fully equipped with all kinds of state-of-the-art services and amenities, including a modern noise-control system that ensures a peaceful and pleasant atmosphere.



The Oriental Spa Garden

The Oriental Spa Garden is a modern Spa for the exclusive use of the clients, and it is framed in a paradisiac environment embedded in the natural waters of Teide National Park. This Thai-inspired temple dedicated to relaxation offers luxurious treatments, incredible views, natural light and lush vegetation to ensure a unique sense of well-being. The Spa, which is a perfect getaway at any time of the year, also offers a wide range of Ayurveda treatments, as well as Tai-Chi, Yoga and Pilates classes. Likewise, an exclusive collaboration with the cosmetic surgeon Dr. Krulig turns it into a Spa of international reference.

In the last four years, The Oriental Spa Garden has been recognised as the best spa in Europe by the prestigious international publishing house Condé Nast Johansens, which has awarded the Hotel the prize for excellence as Best Spa Hotel in Europe and the Mediterranean. Considering the quality and quantity of large hotels specialized in spas throughout the continent, this is a recognition of enormous importance, which values the well-done work and the passion for excellence.

Botánico Slim & Wellness, a unique concept of dietary haute cuisine in Tenerife

Under the direction of Patrick Jarno, who has made a name for himself in Brittany with his food concept, the Hotel Botánico has launched this year its Botánico Slim & Wellness concept, a holiday that can only be possible in Puerto de la Cruz, in Tenerife, a place known for having the best climate in the world, 365 days a year.

A meticulous programme, developed together with renowned chefs from Brittany, eliminates fat, favours the conscious consumption of proteins and carbohydrates and enhances the original flavours of the ingredients and the freshness of the products. These, cooked in the right proportion, provide a feeling of satiety without compromising on the joy of eating.

The diet is based on the separation of food into three major groups -alkaline, acid and neutral - and is complemented by moderate physical exercise. At the same time, you can enjoy nature and the unique landscapes of the island of Tenerife or the magnificent parks in the vicinity thanks to pleasant walks. Equally important is the use of fresh products of excellent quality, from our own organic farms, which are processed, thanks to careful culinary techniques, into meticulously studied recipes in which the food retains all its nutrients with an enhanced flavour.

With this programme, that includes Tai Chi, Yoga, Qigong, Pilates and Meditation classes at The Oriental Spa Garden – recognised as the best Spa in Europe and the Mediterranean – it is possible to recover a slim figure, vitality and energy that provide well-being and balance of body and mind.

More information at: https://hotelbotanico.com/ and https://slimandwellness.com/

https://www.facebook.com/hotelbotanico/

https://www.instagram.com/hotelbotanico/

https://twitter.com/hotelbotanico



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.