Neos Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company utilizing its novel microparticle delivery technology to develop and manufacture central nervous system-focused products, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and provided a business update.

“During the third quarter of 2019, we reported 40 percent year-over-year revenue growth, which, combined with our continued improvement in quarterly operating net loss, highlights the strong progress we have made toward our goal of achieving profitability,” said Jerry McLaughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we continued to increase the number of pharmacies included in our Neos RxConnect patient assistance program, and believe the further expansion of this network will be an important future growth driver for our business. We are also very excited about the progress we have made with our lead pipeline candidate, NT0502, which we expect to enter Phase 1 clinical trials shortly. There is a large unmet need for new treatments for sialorrhea, and we believe that we can uniquely meet this need with a novel mechanism that leverages our microparticle technology. We believe NT0502 has the potential to become the standard of treatment for sialorrhea and truly improve the lives of patients and their caregivers.”

ADHD Commercial Franchise

Growth in Net Revenue Per Pack Reflects Successful Shift to More Profitable Business Channels and Market Segments: Neos reported growth in net product sales and net revenue per pack for its two core commercial attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) products, Adzenys XR-ODT® and Cotempla XR-ODT®, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Net Revenue per Pack Q3 2019 Q3 2018 % Change Adzenys XR-ODT $122 $108 13% Cotempla XR-ODT $128 $108 19%

Executing on Back-to-School Commercial Strategy and Expanding Availability of Neos RxConnect Network Pharmacies: During the third quarter of 2019, the Company actively deployed new marketing campaigns for its two core products and substantially expanded the number of participating pharmacies in the Neos RxConnect network. With the pending addition of a large, regional grocery store chain, the Company expects that there will be approximately 460 pharmacies in the network at the end of November 2019, representing more than a 200% increase since the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Prescriptions for ADHD Products: In the third quarter of 2019, as reported by IQVIA, aggregate prescriptions for Adzenys XR-ODT and Cotempla XR-ODT decreased by 6 percent compared to the third quarter of 2018, consistent with the change in commercial strategy the Company unveiled in late 2018. Specifically, Adzenys XR-ODT and Cotempla XR-ODT prescriptions totaled 52,321 and 36,174, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 58,873 and 35,690, respectively, in the third quarter of 2018.

Financial and Pipeline Highlights

Substantial Progress Toward Operational Profitability: For the fifth consecutive fiscal quarter, the Company reduced its quarterly net loss. For the third quarter of 2019, net loss narrowed to $2.1 million, down from $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2018, reflecting the evolution of the commercial strategy from volume-based to profitable growth and the Company’s focus on both operational productivity and expense management.

NT0502 to Enter Phase 1 Clinical Trials Near-Term: The Company’s lead pipeline candidate, NT0502, is a new chemical entity and a selective muscarinic receptor antagonist that utilizes the same microparticle technology used in the Company’s four commercial products. NT0502 is being developed to address the significant unmet medical need for the treatment of chronic sialorrhea (excessive drooling) in adult and pediatric patients with neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s disease, cerebral palsy, mental retardation and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Company plans to initiate a Phase 1 trial in the first quarter of 2020.

Select Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Total product revenues were $17.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $12.5 million for the same period in 2018.



Q3 2019 Q3 2018 % Change Adzenys XR-ODT $8.8MM $7.0MM 26% Cotempla XR-ODT $7.2MM $4.9MM 48% Adzenys ER $0.2MM * N/A Generic Tussionex $1.3MM $0.6MM 117% Total $17.5MM $12.5MM 40% *Adzenys ER revenue was negligible in Q3 2018.

The Company reported a gross profit of $11.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to a gross profit of $5.5 million for the same period in 2018.

Research and development expenses were $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2018.

Selling and marketing expenses were $7.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $10.4 million for the same period in 2018.

General and administrative expenses were $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2018.

The Company reported a net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.04 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to a net loss of $12.7 million, or $0.43 per share, for the same period in 2018.

At September 30, 2019, the Company held $25.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. As previously announced, on October 2, 2019, the Company entered into a senior secured credit agreement with certain lenders that provides the Company with up to $25.0 million in loans based on accounts receivables.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company utilizing its novel microparticle delivery technology to develop and manufacture central nervous system (CNS)-focused products. Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), and Adzenys-ER® (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), all for the treatment of ADHD, are three approved products utilizing the Company’s novel microparticle delivery technology. Additional information about Neos is available at www.neostx.com .

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,284 $ 46,478 Short-term investments 1,992 — Accounts receivable, net of allowances for chargebacks and cash discounts of $3,986 and $1,865, respectively 28,877 27,801 Inventories 11,676 10,367 Other current assets 1,757 4,032 Total current assets 67,586 88,678 Property and equipment, net 7,517 7,914 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,161 — Intangible assets, net 13,187 14,616 Other assets 304 149 Total assets $ 91,755 $ 111,357 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,548 $ 12,730 Accrued expenses 37,848 35,818 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 638 — Current portion of long-term debt 16,108 8,557 Total current liabilities 61,142 57,105 Long-Term Liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current portion 28,788 43,217 Operating lease liabilities 3,434 — Derivative liability 1,239 2,017 Deferred rent — 989 Other long-term liabilities 180 184 Total long-term liabilities 33,641 46,407 Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 49,764,909 and 49,731,108 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2019; 49,710,104 and 49,676,303 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2018 50 50 Treasury stock, at cost, 33,801 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (352 ) (352 ) Additional paid-in capital 327,671 325,130 Accumulated deficit (330,397 ) (316,983 ) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (3,028 ) 7,845 Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 91,755 $ 111,357





Neos Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Net product sales $ 17,540 $ 12,503 $ 47,817 $ 34,595 Cost of goods sold 6,447 6,957 17,942 19,165 Gross profit 11,093 5,546 29,875 15,430 Research and development expenses 1,551 2,037 6,757 6,109 Selling and marketing expenses 7,125 10,446 21,463 34,993 General and administrative expenses 2,850 3,537 10,355 10,588 Loss from operations (433 ) (10,474 ) (8,700 ) (36,260 ) Interest expense (1,869 ) (2,260 ) (5,971 ) (6,712 ) Other income, net 251 39 1,257 634 Net loss $ (2,051 ) $ (12,695 ) $ (13,414 ) $ (42,338 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 49,730,755 29,625,792 49,720,780 29,212,856 Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (1.45 )

