inTEST Reports 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MANSFIELD, Mass., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



2019 Third Quarter Financial Summary

($ in Millions, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2018 Semi Market Bookings (1) $ 6.6 $ 8.6 $ 10.6 Multimarket Bookings (2) 7.3 7.3 9.4 Total Bookings $ 13.9 $ 15.9 $ 20.0 Semi Market Bookings (1) - % of Total Bookings 48 % 54 % 53 % Multimarket Bookings (2) - % of Total Bookings 52 % 46 % 47 % Semi Market Net Revenues (1) $ 7.1 $ 7.7 $ 11.4 Multimarket Net Revenues (2) 7.5 6.7 8.8 Total Net Revenues $ 14.6 $ 14.4 $ 20.2 Semi Market Net Revenues (1) - % of Total Net Revenues 49 % 53 % 57 % Multimarket Net Revenues (2) - % of Total Net Revenues 51 % 47 % 43 % Gross Margin $ 7.2 $ 6.7 $ 10.1 Gross Margin 49 % 47 % 50 % Net Earnings (Loss) (GAAP) (3) $ 0.6 $ (0.2 ) $ (0.6 ) Net Earnings (Loss) per diluted share (GAAP) (3) $ 0.06 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) Adjusted Net Earnings (Non-GAAP) (4) $ 1.0 $ 0.1 $ 2.8 Adjusted Net Earnings per diluted share (Non-GAAP) (4) $ 0.09 $ 0.01 $ 0.27 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (4) $ 1.3 $ 0.2 $ 3.8 As of 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 12/31/2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 8.0 $ 7.6 $ 17.9





(1 ) Semi Market: These amounts include all bookings and net revenues from the semiconductor market. (2 ) Multimarket: Formerly referred to as “Non Semi Bookings” and “Non Semi Net Revenues.” These amounts include all bookings and net revenues from markets other than the semiconductor market. (3 ) For the third quarter of 2018, Net Loss (GAAP) and Net Loss per diluted share (GAAP) include the impact of an increase in the liability for contingent consideration of $3.1 million. (4 ) There were no adjustments for contingent consideration in 2019. Further information can be found under “Non-GAAP Results.” See also the reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures that accompanies this earnings release.

2019 Nine Month Year-to-Date Financial Summary

($ in Millions, Except Per Share Data) Nine Months Ended 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 Semi Market Bookings (5) $ 20.8 $ 35.1 Multimarket Bookings (6) 20.9 24.7 Total Bookings $ 41.7 $ 59.8 Semi Market Bookings (5) - % of Total Bookings 50 % 59 % Multimarket Bookings (6) - % of Total Bookings 50 % 41 % Semi Market Net Revenues (5) $ 24.9 $ 35.0 Multimarket Net Revenues (6) 22.1 25.1 Total Net Revenues $ 47.0 $ 60.1 Semi Market Net Revenues (5) - % of Total Net Revenues 53 % 58 % Multimarket Net Revenues (6) - % of Total Net Revenues 47 % 42 % Gross Margin $ 22.8 $ 30.4 Gross Margin 48 % 51 % Net Earnings (GAAP) (7) $ 1.6 $ 3.8 Net Earnings per diluted share (GAAP) (7) $ 0.15 $ 0.37 Adjusted Net Earnings (Non-GAAP) (8) $ 2.5 $ 8.7 Adjusted Net Earnings per diluted share (Non-GAAP) (8) $ 0.24 $ 0.84 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (8) $ 3.4 $ 11.0





(5 ) Semi Market: These amounts include all bookings and net revenues from the semiconductor market. (6 ) Multimarket: Formerly referred to as “Non Semi Bookings” and “Non Semi Net Revenues.” These amounts include all bookings and net revenues from markets other than the semiconductor market. (7 ) For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, Net Earnings (GAAP) and Net Earnings per diluted share (GAAP) include the impact of an increase in the liability for contingent consideration of $4.1 million and the reversal of the $476,000 Federal transition tax payable that was estimated during the quarter ended December 31, 2017 under new tax legislation. During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, we determined that this tax was not due. (8 ) There were no adjustments for contingent consideration in 2019. Further information can be found under “Non-GAAP Results.” See also the reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures that accompanies this earnings release.

2019 Third Quarter Highlights

Third quarter Thermal segment highlights included: An Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) customer we won late last year is now placing significant orders for EKOHEAT induction heating equipment systems for automotive preheating applications, becoming Ambrell’s third largest customer to date. A European manufacturer of extruded tubing for consumer products placed additional orders for EASYHEAT induction heating equipment. This customer has placed more orders through the third quarter than it did in the entirety of 2018. In our emerging Thermonics Chiller business, we also won two new customers (one integrator and one end-user), who use our products for chemical extraction for the expanding cannabis industry.

Third quarter EMS segment highlights included: Bookings increased 13% sequentially, due to an uptick in orders for docking products for consumer electronics and mobile applications, including 5G. EMS received a large manipulator order from an OEM for automotive applications test, further demonstrating our value to the semiconductor related automotive industry.



inTEST President & CEO James Pelrin commented, “Despite continued challenging headwinds in the semiconductor market, we delivered profitable third quarter results with increased revenues, expanded gross margin and EBITDA, and we continued to generate cash. Consolidated net revenues increased 2% sequentially; and while Semi Market revenues declined, Multimarket revenues increased over the prior quarter, driven by defense/aerospace and industrial customers, serving to reinforce our long-term strategy of building our base of less volatile, Multimarket related revenues.”

Mr. Pelrin added, “Semi market related variabilities are an inherent aspect of our business; and while there is still considerable market uncertainty, we are confident in our long-term diversification strategy of maximizing our Semi business while expanding inTEST’s Multimarket footprint. Our customer base continues to grow, testament to the value of our technologies and the demand for our products. We continue to strive to excel with our capabilities to deliver precision-engineered thermal, mechanical and electronic solutions. We believe we are well positioned to participate as the semiconductor industry rebounds.”





2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Outlook

inTEST’s guidance for the 2019 fourth quarter includes both GAAP and non-GAAP estimates. A reconciliation between these GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included below.

Actual results may differ materially as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

inTEST expects that net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 will be in the range of $14.0 million to $15.0 million and that net earnings per diluted share will range from $0.04 to $0.08. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.07 to $0.11. In addition, we expect that gross margin will range from 48% to 49%. This outlook is based on the Company’s current views with respect to operating and market conditions and customers’ forecasts, which are subject to change.





2019 Third Quarter Supplemental Information and Conference Call Details

Non-GAAP Results

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we also disclose non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted net earnings (loss) is derived by adding acquired intangible amortization, adjusted for the related income tax expense (benefit), to net earnings (loss) and removing any change in the fair value of our contingent consideration liability from net earnings (loss). Adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share is derived by dividing adjusted net earnings (loss) by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. EBITDA is derived by adding acquired intangible amortization, interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation to net earnings (loss). Adjusted EBITDA is derived by removing any change in the fair value of our contingent consideration liability from EBITDA. These results are provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures presented to provide investors with meaningful, supplemental information regarding our baseline performance before acquired intangible amortization charges and changes in the estimate of future consideration that may be paid out related to prior acquisitions as these expenses or income items may not be indicative of our current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to make operational decisions, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with our business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of our peers. A reconciliation from net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per diluted share to adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and from net earnings (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are discussed in this earnings release, is contained in the tables below. The non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.





About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase shareholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses. For more information visit www.intest.com .





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements do not convey historical information, but relate to predicted or potential future events and financial results, such as statements of our plans, strategies and intentions, or our future performance or goals, that are based upon management's current expectations. Our forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” or “anticipates” or similar terminology. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In addition to the factors mentioned in this press release, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, indications of a change in the market cycles in the semiconductor and ATE markets or other markets we serve; changes in business conditions and general economic conditions both domestically and globally; changes in the demand for semiconductors, generally; the success of our strategy to diversify our business by entering markets outside the semiconductor or ATE markets; the possibility of future acquisitions or dispositions and the successful integration of any acquired operations; the ability to borrow funds or raise capital to finance major potential acquisitions; changes in the rates of, and timing of, capital expenditures by our customers; progress of product development programs; increases in raw material and fabrication costs associated with our products; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, our periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by inTEST in this press release is based only on information currently available to inTEST and speaks to circumstances only as of the date on which it is made. inTEST undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contacts

inTEST Corporation

Hugh T. Regan, Jr.

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 856-505-8999



Investors:

Laura Guerrant-Oiye, Principal

Guerrant Associates

lguerrant@guerrantir.com

Tel: (808) 960-2642







SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 Net revenues $ 14,632 $ 20,160 $ 14,352 $ 47,046 $ 60,128 Gross margin 7,205 10,092 6,719 22,760 30,397 Operating expenses: Selling expense 2,044 2,291 2,087 6,505 7,305 Engineering and product development expense 1,261 1,207 1,208 3,753 3,733 General and administrative expense 3,094 3,318 3,718 10,549 9,643 Adjustment to contingent consideration liability - 3,057 - - 4,073 Operating income (loss) 806 219 (294 ) 1,953 5,643 Other income (loss) (12 ) (57 ) (6 ) 3 (103 ) Earnings (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 794 162 (300 ) 1,956 5,540 Income tax expense (benefit) 147 728 (113 ) 358 1,711 Net earnings (loss) 647 (566 ) (187 ) 1,598 3,829 Net earnings (loss) per share – basic $ 0.06 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.37 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 10,421 10,356 10,411 10,406 10,342 Net earnings (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.37 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 10,430 10,356 10,411 10,423 10,378



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:



As of: 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 12/31/2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,025 $ 7,594 $ 17,861 Trade accounts receivable, net 9,223 9,172 10,563 Inventories 7,721 7,183 6,520 Total current assets 25,874 24,493 35,621 Net property and equipment 2,423 2,572 2,717 Total assets 61,305 60,796 67,187 Accounts payable 2,728 2,412 1,787 Accrued expenses 4,683 4,653 6,764 Total current liabilities 9,596 9,116 21,418 Noncurrent liabilities 6,940 7,477 2,889 Total stockholders' equity 44,769 44,203 42,880



Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Earnings (Non-GAAP) and Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share – Diluted (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share – Diluted (Non-GAAP):



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 Net earnings (loss) (GAAP) $ 647 $ (566 ) $ (187 ) $ 1,598 $ 3,829 Acquired intangible amortization 312 323 315 944 786 Contingent consideration liability adjustment - 3,057 - - 4,073 Tax adjustments (4 ) (5 ) (3 ) (12 ) (18 ) Adjusted net earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 955 $ 2,809 $ 125 $ 2,530 $ 8,670 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 10,430 10,397 10,425 10,423 10,378 Net earnings (loss) per share – diluted: Net earnings (loss) (GAAP) $ 0.06 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.37 Acquired intangible amortization 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.09 0.08 Contingent consideration liability adjustment - 0.29 - - 0.39 Tax adjustments - - - - - Adjusted net earnings per share – diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.09 $ 0.27 $ 0.01 $ 0.24 $ 0.84



Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) (GAAP) to EBITDA (Non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 Net earnings (loss) (GAAP) $ 647 $ (566 ) $ (187 ) $ 1,598 $ 3,829 Acquired intangible amortization 312 323 315 944 786 Interest expense - 1 - - 1 Income tax expense (benefit) 147 728 (113 ) 358 1,711 Depreciation 170 207 184 535 584 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 1,276 693 199 3,435 6,911 Contingent consideration liability adjustment - 3,057 - - 4,073 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 1,276 $ 3,750 $ 199 $ 3,435 $ 10,984



Supplemental Information – Reconciliation of Fourth Quarter 2019 Estimated Net Earnings Per Share – Diluted (GAAP) to Estimated Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share – Diluted (Non-GAAP):

Low High Estimated net earnings per share – diluted (GAAP) $ 0.04 $ 0.08 Estimated acquired intangible amortization 0.03 0.03 Estimated tax adjustments - - Estimated adjusted net earnings per share – diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.07 $ 0.11



