Springbok Trophy Tour – Eastern Cape routes for the weekend
The third and fourth legs of the Springboks’ RWC Trophy Tour will take place in East London on Saturday and Port Elizabeth on Sunday, with the final leg scheduled for Cape Town on Monday. The first two legs were in Gauteng and Durban.
The actual bus trips are for filming purposes only and that no media will be allowed on the bus, however, you are free to position yourself along the route for footage.
The route plan for East London on Saturday, 9 November (all times approximate):
- 09h30: Parade starts at East London City Hall
- Proceed along Oxford Street
- Left into Park Avenue
- Right onto the North West Expressway
- Left into Douglas Smith Highway
- Right into Windyridge Road
- Right into Parkside Road
- Right into Greenpoint Road
- Left into Dunoon Road
- Left onto Mdantsane Access Road
- Right onto link road towards Woolwash Road
- Left into Woolwash Road
- Along Scenery Park Main Road
- Left onto Mdantsane Access Road
- Right into Masaule Road
- Right towards Kakaza
- Left into Billie Road
- Along Spine Road
- Left into Link Road
- Right onto Voortrekker Road R102
- Into Mayfair Avenue
- Into Devereaux Avenue past Vincent Park Shopping Mall
- Right into Old Transkei Road
- Left into Galway Road
- Right into John Bailie Road
- Left into Link Road
- End at Moore Street
Please note: Selected squad members will be available for brief interviews at the Garden Court East London, from approximately 08h00. Media are requested to be set up and ready from 07h45.
The route plan for Port Elizabeth on Sunday, 10 November (all times approximate):
09h00: Depart from Garden Court Hotel to City Hall
- Turn right into Happy Valley Drive into La Roche Drive
- Turn right into La Roche Drive and proceed to Beach Road
- Turn left into Beach Road and continue into Humewood Road
- Continue along Humewood Road into South Union Road
- Continue straight into Baakens Street
- Turn right into Vuyisile Mini Square
From Vuyisile Mini Square to Wolfson Stadium
- Turn right into Baakens Street and proceed to Govan Mbeki Avenue
- Continue along Govan Mbeki Avenue, cros Russell Road and proceed along Govan Mbeki Avenue into Commercial Road
- Continue along Commercial Road and turn right into Mati Road
- Turn right into Mati Road and proceed to Ferguson Road
- Turn right into Ferguson Road and proceed to Mendi Road
- Turn left into Mendi Road and proceed to Ngesi Road
- Turn right into Ntshekisa Road and proceed to Moduka Street
- Turn left into Maqanda Street and proceed to Stofile Street
- Turn left Stofile Street and turn right into Wolfson Stadium main Entrance
From Wolfson Stadium to Zwide
- Depart from Wolfson Stadium and proceed to Stofile Street
- Turn left into Stofile Street and proceed to Matomela Street
- Turn left into Matomela Street and proceed to Seyisi Street
- Continue along Seyisi Street and proceed to Daku Road
- Turn left into Daku Road and proceed to Njoli Square
- Turn right into Njoli Road and proceed to Spondo Road
- Turn right into Koyana Road and proceed towards Ndzondelelo High School
- U-turn at the traffic circle at Jamela Street
From Zwide to Mandela Peace Park (Motherwell)
- From Jamela Street traffic circle proceed towards Qeqe Street
- Turn left into Qeqe Street and proceed to Salamntu Street
- Turn right into Salamntu Street and proceed to Daku Road
- Turn left into Daku Road and proceed to Dibanisa Road
- Turn left into Tyinira Road and proceed to Khozi Street
- Turn right into Khozi Street and right into Mandela Peace Park in Khozi Street
From Mandela Peace Park to Uitenhage
- Depart from Mandela Peace Park and proceed to Khozi Street
- Turn left into Khozi Street and proceed to Tyinira Road
- Turn right into Tyinira Road and proceed to M20
- Turn left into M20 and proceed to Daniel Pienaar Road
- Continue along Daniel Pienaar Road into Thorn Street to Graaff Reinett Road
- Turn left into Graaff Reinett Road and proceed to Church Street
- Continue along Church Street to Cannon Street
- Turn left into Cannon Street and proceed to Prince Edward Road
- Continue along Prince Edward Road to Caledon Street
- Turn right into Caledon Street
- Continue along Caledon Street into Kamesh Road
- Continue along Kamesh Road into Acacia Avenue
- Continue along Acacia Avenue into Rosedale Drive
- Turn right into Rosedale Drive into Maduna Road
- Continue along Maduna Road into Middle Street
- Turn right into Middle Street into Caledon Street
- Continue along Caledon Street into Cuyler Street
- Turn right into Cuyler Street to Matanzima Road
- Continue along Matanzima Road to Mabandla Street
- Turn right into Mabandla Street and continue along Ponana Tini Road into Matanzima Road
- Turn right into Matanzima Road into Melbrookes Avenue
- Turn right into Melbrookes Avenue and CROSS Algoa Road into R333
- Turn right into R333 towards Main Road Despatch
- Turn right into Main Road Despatch into Botha Street towards Old Uitenhage Road
From Uitenhage to Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
- From Old Uitenhage Road towards Nooidgedacht Road
- Turn right into Nooidgedacht Road towards Standford Road
- Turn left into Standford Road and proceed into Harrower Road towards Fettes Road
- Turn left into Fettes Road and left into NMB Stadium
From Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to Greenacres
- From NMB Stadium into Fettes Road
- Turn right into Fettes Road into Harrower Road towards Kempstone Road
- Turn left into Kempstone Road and proceed into CJ Langenhoven Drive towards Greenacres Mall
- Turn left into Ring Road pass the taxi rank
- Turn left into Greyville Road into Cape Road
- Turn right into Cape Road towards William Moffatt Express Way
- Turn left into William Moffatt Express Way towards Buffelsfontein Road
- Turn left into Buffelsfontein Road into Heugh Road
- Turn right into 3rd Avenue towards PE International Airport
- Turn right towards PE International Airport
Please note: Selected squad members will be available for brief interviews at the Garden Court Kings Beach Hotel from approximately 08h30. Media are requested to be set up and ready from 08h15.
All times are subject to change.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Rugby Union.
For more information, please contact: Lindiwe Nkosi Email: lindiwen@sarugby.co.za Phone: 072 631 2804
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.