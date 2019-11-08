Product Life Cycle Management Market to reach USD 26.73 Billion by 2026; Deployment of Cloud-based Solutions to Fuel Market: Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in Product Life Cycle Management Market Research Report are Hewlett-Packard Company, BigLever Software, PTC Inc., IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Accenture PLC, Dassault Systèmes, Autodesk, Inc., Oracle Corporation, IFS, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing adoption of integrated solutions in the industrial internet of things is expected to surge demand for the global Product Life Cycle Management Market during the forecast period. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “ Product Life Cycle Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Industry Vertical (Discrete, Process), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global Product Life Cycle Management Market is expected to reach ﻿USD 26.73 Billion﻿ by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period. The report further states that the global market size was valued at USD 17.87 Billion in 2018. A rise in the flexibility of scale-up and scale-down infrastructure will also contribute to the growth of the global PLM market.

The report offers an elaborate analysis of the growth drivers and obstacles affecting the overall Product Life Cycle Management Market. It also provides minute details about the global market, such as regional analysis, key market developments, vendor landscape, leading segments, and other similar aspects.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/product-life-cycle-management-market-100370





Increasing Usage of Cloud-based Solutions to Boost Market Growth

Several core technologies are under evolution in today’s world. Such technologies include machine learning, artificial intelligence, and blockchain. It is projected to fuel the global Product Life Cycle Management Market. Moreover, there is a rise in the implementation of cloud-based solutions in the PLM system, which is likely to boost market growth. Siemens AG, for instance, announced in August 2017, that it successfully acquired TASS International B. V., a software company, based in Netherlands. The main of this acquisition was to add automated driving solutions to the company’s portfolio. As per Siemens, its PLM software portfolio provides a notable opportunity to TASS and its loyal consumers to propel the research and development of safety-critical operations in the field of connected and automated driving. The company’s test and engineering services are meant to reach a much larger audience through its extended chains.

Dassault Systèmes Renews Contract with Rockwell Collins to Strengthen its Position in the Market

Dassault Systèmes, a software company, based in France, has announced that it has successfully renewed an agreement in June 2017 with Rockwell Collins, a multinational corporation company headquartered in Iowa. Rockwell is deploying Exalead and Enovia applications from Dassault to develop a PLM-friendly environment for its technology and engineering sectors across the globe. Rockwell is investing a huge sum in Dassault’s technologies to enhance the partnership across manufacturing, research, and development processes, aid in managing its internal costs for critical systems, and streamline workflows.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/product-life-cycle-management-market-100370





BigLever Teams Up with PTC to Deliver New Integrated PLM Solution

BigLever Software, a leader in the field of product line engineering (PLE), headquartered in Texas, announced that it collaborated with PTC, a computer software and services company based in the U.S. in June 2018. The main aim of the collaboration was to deliver a new solution that merges BigLever’s industry-standard Gears PLE Lifecycle Framework with PTC’s Windchill PLM solution. According to BigLever, companies nowadays, are striving hard to control the rising demand for product diversity and sophistication. It further creates an exponential complexity. Therefore, it’s important for the company to decrease this complexity by breaking down operational silos and organizational barriers. PLE comes to the rescue by posing as an organization-friendly solution. It follows the complexity management approach. The collaboration between PTC and BigLever is a notable step to expand the PLE system of integrated tools.

List of prominent market players operating in the global Product Life Cycle Management Market are



Hewlett-Packard Company

BigLever Software

PTC Inc.

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

Accenture PLC

Dassault Systems

Autodesk, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

IFS

SAP SE



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/product-life-cycle-management-market-100370





Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis for Key Players PESTLE Analysis

Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Deployment (US$ Mn) On-Premise Cloud Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By End-User (US$ Mn) Discrete Industry Automotive Electronics Heavy Manufacturing Others (Aerospace and Defense, High Tech and Others) Process Industry Oil & Gas Chemicals Healthcare Others (Pharmaceuticals, Petroleum and Others) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Geography (US$ Mn) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Continued…!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/product-life-cycle-management-market-100370





Browse Related Reports:

Big Data Technology Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid), By Application (Customer Analytics, Operational Analytics, Fraud Detection and Compliance, Enterprise Data Warehouse Optimization, Others), By End Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Utility, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Industrial Automation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware and Software), By Industry (Discrete Industry and Process Industry), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026



About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.