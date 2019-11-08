Ion Milling Systems World Market Outlook, 2024 - Complex Operating Procedures is Challenging Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ion Milling System Market by Electron Microscopy Type (SEM, TEM, FIB), Sample Material, Application (Semiconductor Manufacturing, Geological Institutes, Medical Research Institutes), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ion milling system market was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.27 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019-2024.



The growth of this market is driven mainly by factors such as growing demand for high-end microscopy systems in various applications and technological advancements in microscopes. Increasing demand from emerging economies is expected to create significant growth opportunities for players in the ion milling system market during the forecast period. However, high maintenance cost restrains the growth of the market.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (US), Leica Microsystems Gmbh (Germany), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Gatan, Inc. (US), Intlvac Thin Film Corporation (US), AJA International Inc. (US), Nano-Master, Inc. (US), Nordiko Technical Services Ltd. (UK), scia Systems GmbH (Germany), and Technoorg Linda Co. Ltd. (Hungary) are among the major players operating in the ion milling system market.

SEM electron microscopy type to hold a significant share of the ion milling system market by 2024



High demand for SEM electron microscopy type in various applications provides opportunities for the growth of the ion milling system market. SEM is one of the most widely used techniques in materials research laboratories to reveal information about samples under observation regarding external morphology, topography, surface features, and orientation. Hence, increasing demand for SEM in various applications for multiple purposes is expected to provide ample opportunities for the ion milling system market.



Semiconductor manufacturing to hold a significant share of the ion milling system market by 2024



The ion milling system market for semiconductor manufacturing accounted for the largest share in 2018. In semiconductor manufacturing, metrology and inspection are essential for seamless management during the manufacturing process. TEM is one of the important technologies deployed in semiconductor manufacturing. It is expected to play a vital role in the development of this sector in the future due to its high-resolution analytical abilities. Hence, the growing demand for various electron microscopy techniques is expected to increase the demand for ion milling system in the coming years.



APAC to be the largest shareholder in ion milling system market by 2024



APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the ion milling system market during the forecast period. APAC leads the ion milling system market due to the dynamic changes in terms of receptiveness toward new technologies and advancements in various industry organizations. This region has become a global focal point for major investments and business expansion opportunities.



Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Ion Milling System Market (2019-2024)

4.2 Market, By Electron Microscopy Type

4.3 Market, By Application and Country

4.4 Geographic Snapshot of Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for High-End Microscopy Systems in Various Applications

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Microscopes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Maintenance Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand in Emerging Markets within Developing Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complex Operating Procedures



6 Ion Milling System Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cross Section Milling

6.2.1 Cross Section Milling to Dominate Ion Milling System Market During Forecast Period

6.3 Flat Surface Milling

6.3.1 Use of Flat Surface Milling for Various Applications Would Help to Drive the Market During Forecast Period



7 Ion Milling System Market, By Electron Microscopy Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 SEM

7.2.1 SEM to Account for Largest Share of Ion Milling System Market During Forecast Period

7.3 FIB

7.3.1 High-Tech Manufacturing Likely to Shape Market for FIB Systems

7.4 TEM

7.4.1 Easy Integration of TEM Into Existing Test Equipment Drives Market Growth



8 Ion Milling System Market, By Sample Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ceramics

8.2.1 Ceramics in Various Applications to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

8.3 Polymers

8.3.1 Market for Polymers to Witness Significant Growth During the Forecast Period

8.4 Metals

8.4.1 Metal Samples to Capture Large Share of Market for Forensic Laboratories During Forecast Period

8.5 Composites

8.5.1 Composite Samples to Lead Demand for Ion Milling Systems for Forensic Laboratories During Forecast Period

8.6 Other Materials



9 Ion Milling System Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Semiconductor Manufacturing

9.2.1 APAC to Be Largest Contributor to Ion Milling System Market for Semiconductor Manufacturing During Forecast Period

9.3 Forensic Laboratories

9.3.1 Forensic Laboratories to Account for Largest Share of Market During Forecast Period

9.4 Geological Institutes

9.4.1 Increasing Use of TEM and SEM Techniques in Geological Institutes to Fuel Market Growth During Forecast Period

9.5 Medical Research Institutes

9.5.1 Developments in Bio implant Devices Generate New Market Opportunities for Ion Milling System Providers

9.6 Food Analysis

9.6.1 APAC to Dominate Market for Food Analysis During Forecast Period

9.7 Others



10 Geographic Analysis



Company Profiles



Key Players



Leica Microsystems GmbH

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Gatan, Inc.

Intlvac Thin Film Corporation

AJA International Inc.

Nano-Master, Inc.

Nordiko Technical Services Ltd.

SCIA Systems GmbH

Technoorg Linda Co. Ltd.

Other Key Companies



4wave Inc.

Oxford Instruments PLC

Eden Instruments SAS

Microfab Inc.

Scientific Vacuum Systems Ltd.

