Anti-Money Laundering Solutions: World Market Study 2019-2025

The global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solution market size is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the forecast period.



Major vendors in the global insurance fraud detection market include FICO (US), NICE (Israel), BAE Systems (UK), SAS Institute (US), Experian (Ireland), LexisNexis (US), FIS Global (US), CaseWare (Canada), WorkFusion (US), Fiserv (US), ACI Worldwide (US), TransUnion (US), Oracle (US), Finacus Solutions (India), and Nelito Systems (India).



The exponential rise in money laundering and terrorist financing activities in the BFSI sector and increased adoption of digital payment modes to drive the overall AML solution market



Various factors such as the exponential rise in money laundering and terrorist financing activities and huge monetary losses owing to these activities in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector, are expected to drive the market. However, a lack of awareness among organizations about the importance of AML solutions and lack of skilled AML professionals may restrain market growth.



Solution segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size in the AML solution market during the forecast period. AML solution vendors help financial institutions to tackle money laundering activities and the threats they pose, owing to increased online transactions and eBanking facilities in their organizations for enhancing the customer experience. Transaction monitoring technology is a discipline of monitoring of customer transactions including assessing historical/current customer information related to transactions. Transaction monitoring provides a complete picture of customer activity. This can include transfers, deposits, and withdrawals. The technology provides a control mechanism to prevent AML activities in real time.



Know Your Customer (KYC) systems help enterprises in validating the identity of the transactions between the individuals as well as restricting any unauthorized access across organizations networks, servers, and other infrastructure. Furthermore, the KYC solution is implemented across enterprises to manage business risks and abide with regulatory compliance environment.



By deployment mode, cloud segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Under deployment mode, the AML solution market is segmented by cloud and on-premises. The cloud deployment type is set to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The deployment of cloud-based AML solutions is done over the internet, where software, infrastructure, platforms, devices, and other resources are provided as services on a pay-per-use basis by consumers. The cloud-based platform offers a unified way in the form of Software as a Solution (SaaS)-based AML services to secure business applications. Cloud-based systems are comparatively less expensive than the on-premises deployment mode, thus permitting businesses to reduce Information Technology (IT) expenses, including hardware and support staff. Owing to these factors, organizations are adopting the cloud-based deployment type for deploying AML solutions on a large scale.



North America to account for the largest market size



North America is projected to hold the largest market size in the overall AML solution market during the forecast period, owing to the early adoption of the AML solutions in the region. Protecting enterprise-critical infrastructures and transactional data has become one of the major challenges, as the world is moving toward interconnections and digitalization. Growing trends, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Internet of Everything (IoE), and penetration of smartphones, have increased the volume of data and transactions performed by online users. Moreover, mobile users are frequently targeted by fraudsters, as online mobile banking has become a popular method of performing financial transactions. The rise in Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (ML/TF) activities and government compliances has made North America the most lucrative industry for different categories of vendors.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market

4.2 Market Share of Top 3 Technology Types and Regions, 2019

4.3 Market By Component, 2019-2024

4.4 Market By Deployment Mode, 2019

4.5 Market By Organization Size, 2019

4.6 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Compliance Requirements and Mandates

5.2.1.2 Increased Adoption of Digital Payment Modes

5.2.1.3 Use of Advanced Analytics to Provide Proactive Risk Alerts

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Skilled AML Professionals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Advanced AML Solutions in the Financial Sector

5.2.3.2 Rising Revenue Losses Due to Increasing Fraudulent Activities

5.2.3.3 Integration of AI, ML, and Big Data Analytics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Difficulty in Detecting Fraudulent Activities at an Early Stage

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 Financial Industry Regulatory Authority

5.3.2 Financial Action Task Force

5.3.3 International Monetary Fund

5.3.4 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.3.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act



6 Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Increasing Instances of Money Laundering to Drive the Adoption of AML Solution

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Consulting Services

6.3.1.1.1 Demand for Highly-Qualified and Experienced Industry Experts, and Domain Experts to Drive Growth of Consulting Services Segment

6.3.1.2 Training and Education

6.3.1.2.1 Lack of Skilled Security Professionals to Drive the Adoption of Training and Education Services

6.3.1.3 Risk Assessment

6.3.1.3.1 Risk Assessment Service Providers Help Enterprises in Risk Identification, Risk Analysis, Risk Evaluation, and Risk Control

6.3.1.4 Forensic and Investigation

6.3.1.4.1 Forensic and Investigation Services Provide Reports and Analysis of Past Threats to Prevent Fraudulent Activities in Future

6.4 Managed Services

6.4.1 Need to Meet Compliance Needs to Drive Adoption of Managed Services



7 Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market By Technology Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Know Your Customer Systems

7.2.1 Increasing Identity Thefts in Financial Sector to Drive Adoption of KYC Systems

7.3 Transaction Monitoring

7.3.1 Need to Minimize Electronic Payment Frauds to Drive the Adoption of Transaction Monitoring Technology

7.4 Case Management

7.4.1 Need to Prevent Money Laundering Across the World to Fuel the Adoption of Case Management Technology

7.5 Compliance Management

7.5.1 Need to Comply With Continuously Evolving Regulations to Fuel the Adoption of Compliance Management Technology

7.6 Auditing and Reporting

7.6.1 Rising Instances of Fraudulent Authentication, Money Laundering, and Account Takeovers to Drive the Adoption of Auditing and Reporting Technology



8 Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Low Cost of Installation, Upgrade, and Maintenance to Increase the Adoption of Cloud-Based AML Solutions

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 Need to Secure In-House Applications, Platforms, and Systems Against Increasing Fraudulent Activities to Fuel the Demand for On-Premises Deployment Mode



9 Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Growing Fraudulent Activities to Drive the Adoption of AML Solution Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Rise in Financial Losses and Hefty Fines for Regulatory Non-Compliance to Boost the Adoption of AML Solution Among Large Enterprises



10 Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Increasing Instances of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing in the US to Drive the Growth of the AML Solution Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increasing Use of Online Banking in Coming Years to Drive the Growth of the AML Solution Market in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 Rapid Growth in Fintech Industries in the UK to Drive the Demand for AML Solution

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Rise in Illegal Transactions in the Housing and Car Trading Industry to Drive the Growth of the AML Solution Market in Germany

10.3.3 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Rise in Mobile Payments to Boost the Growth of the AML Solution Market in China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Rise in Government Initiatives to Combat Money Laundering Frauds to Spur the Demand for AML Solution in Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Presence of Local and International Players to Contribute to the Growth of the AML Solution Market in India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.1.1 Government Initiatives and Digitalization of Core Business Functions to Drive the Growth of the AML Solution Market in the Middle East

10.5.2 Africa

10.5.2.1 Increase in Financial Losses Owing to Growing Financial Crimes to Drive the Adoption of AML Solution in Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Rise in Suspicious Transactions in the Banking Sector to Drive the Growth of AML Solution Market in Brazil

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.2.1 Rise in Organized Crimes to Drive the Demand for AML Solution in Mexico

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.2.2 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

11.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.2.4 Business Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 SAS Institute

12.3 FICO

12.4 ACI Worldwide

12.5 BAE Systems

12.6 Oracle

12.7 Experian

12.8 Nice

12.9 Lexisnexis Risk Solutions

12.10 Fiserv

12.11 FIS

12.12 Transunion

12.13 Napier

12.14 Caseware

12.15 Nelito Systems

12.16 Finacus Solutions

12.17 Workfusion



