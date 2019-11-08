Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Type, Age Group, Application, End-user & Region - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Type (Feeding Pump, Feeding Tube, Giving Set, Enteral Syringes), Age Group (Adult, Pediatric), Application (Oncology, Diabetes, Hypermetabolism), End User (Hospital, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the market for various enteral feeding devices and their adoption patterns.

It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the enteral feeding devices market and its subsegments.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

The enteral feeding devices market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2024 from USD 2.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.7%.



Rising healthcare costs, a growing number of preterm births, rising geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising awareness of enteral nutrition are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.



Moreover, the shift from parenteral to enteral nutrition and the growing adoption of - and demand for - enteral feeding devices in-home and ambulatory care settings are also expected to drive the market in the coming years. On the other hand, patient safety risks, the rising cases of feeding and medication errors, and complications associated with enteral feeding tubes such as misconnections, tube dislodgement, and infections are restricting the growth of this market to a certain extent.



The prominent players in the enteral feeding devices market are Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Avanos Medical, Inc. (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Cook Medical, Inc. (US), CONMED Corporation (CONMED) (US), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Danone (France), Moog, Inc. (US), Vygon (France), Amsino International (US), and Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (US).

The enteral feeding tubes segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



On the basis of type, the enteral feeding devices market segmented into enteral feeding tubes, administration sets, enteral syringes, enteral feeding pumps, and consumables. The enteral feeding tubes segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the enteral feeding devices market during the forecast period. The rising adoption of enteral feeding has resulted in an increase in the demand and uptake of enteral feeding tubes across the globe.



The paediatrics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on age group, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into adults (18 years and over) and paediatrics (neonates under 1 month, infants between 1 month and 2 years of age, children between 2 and 12 years, and adolescents between 12 and 16 years). The paediatrics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high prevalence of preterm births across the globe is a major factor supporting the growth of this segment.



The oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into oncology, gastrointestinal disorders, neurological disorders, diabetes, hypermetabolism, and other applications. The oncology segment will continue to dominate the market by 2024, growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in the prevalence of various types of cancers, especially head and neck cancers, cancers of the gastrointestinal system, lung cancer, and liver cancer, is expected to play a major role in the adoption of enteral feeding devices used to provide clinical nutrition to cancer patients.



The home care settings segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



Hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory care settings are the major end-user segments in the enteral feeding devices market. The home care settings segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing pressure on hospitals to curtail soaring healthcare costs, the development and availability of user-friendly feeding devices, and the favourable reimbursement policies for home enteral nutrition (HEN) are some of the key factors supporting the growth of this end-user segment.



APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



Although North America is expected to account for the largest share of global enteral feeding devices market in 2018, the APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by the rising preterm births, rising ageing population, and growing awareness of enteral nutrition. Key players have shifted their focus to emerging economies in these regions, focusing on expansion and acquisition to garner a greater market share in the upcoming years.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Type

4.3 Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Region (2017-2024)

4.5 Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Shift From Parenteral to Enteral Nutrition

5.2.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Preterm Births

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Enteral Feeding in the Home Care Sector

5.2.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complications Associated With Enteral Feeding Devices

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Insufficient Reimbursement for Enteral Nutrition

5.2.4.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Growing Preference of Low-Profile Tubes

6.2.2 Shift of Healthcare Provision From Hospital to Community Settings

6.3 Regulatory Landscape

6.4 Reimbursement Scenario

6.5 Value Chain Analysis

6.6 Pricing Information



7 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Enteral Feeding Tubes

7.2.1 Enterostomy Feeding Tubes

7.2.1.1 Standard Tubes

7.2.1.1.1 Standard Gastrostomy Tubes

7.2.1.1.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Neurological Disorders Will Drive the Adoption of These Tubes

7.2.1.1.2 Standard Jejunostomy Tubes

7.2.1.1.2.1 Minimally Invasive Nature of These Tubes is Driving Their Adoption in Home Care

7.2.1.1.3 Standard Gastrojejunostomy Tubes

7.2.1.1.3.1 Gj Tubes are Adopted By Patients With Poor Stomach Function or Motility

7.2.1.2 Low-Profile Tubes

7.2.1.2.1 Low-Profile Gastrostomy Tubes

7.2.1.2.1.1 Low-Profile Gastrostomy Tubes Segment to Dominate the Low-Profile Tubes Market During the Forecast Period

7.2.1.2.2 Low-Profile Jejunostomy Tubes

7.2.1.2.2.1 the Demand for These Tubes is Growing in Hospitals as Well as Ambulatory Care Settings

7.2.1.2.3 Low-Profile Gastrojejunostomy Tubes

7.2.1.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Button Gastrojejunostomy Tubes to Drive Market Growth

7.2.2 Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes

7.2.2.1 Nasogastric Feeding Tubes

7.2.2.1.1 Short-Term Feeding is a Major Application of These Tubes

7.2.2.2 Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes

7.2.2.2.1 Double-Lumen Tubes are Being Used for Critically Ill and Postoperative Patients and are Witnessing Wide Adoption in Hospitals

7.2.2.3 Nasoduodenal Feeding Tubes

7.2.2.3.1 Adoption of These Tubes in Hospitals and Clinics to Drive the Growth of This Segment in the Coming Years

7.2.3 Oroenteric Feeding Tubes

7.3 Enteral Feeding Pumps

7.4 Administration Sets

7.5 Enteral Syringes

7.6 Consumables



8 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Age Group

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Adults

8.2.1 Adults Segment Dominates the Market Due to the High Burden of Chronic Diseases Among This Population Segment

8.3 Pediatrics

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Preterm Births - Major Factor Driving the Growth of the Pediatrics Segment



9 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oncology

9.2.1 Head & Neck Cancers

9.2.1.1 10% of People Who Survive Head & Neck Cancers Require Permanent Enteral Feeding Because of Dysphagia

9.2.2 Stomach & Gastrointestinal Cancers

9.2.2.1 High Burden of Stomach & Gi Cancers to Support Market Growth

9.2.3 Liver Cancer

9.2.3.1 Patients With Liver Cancer are More Likely to Accept Nasogastric Tube Placement

9.2.4 Pancreatic Cancer

9.2.4.1 Nutrition Supplementation Plays an Integral Role in Pancreatic Cancer Surgery

9.2.5 Esophageal Cancer

9.2.5.1 Growing Prevalence of Esophageal Cancer to Support Market Growth

9.2.6 Other Cancers

9.3 Gastrointestinal Diseases

9.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Gastrointestinal Diseases to Drive the Adoption of Enteral Feeding Devices

9.4 Neurological Disorders

9.4.1 High Burden of Neurological Disorders to Fuel the Demand for Clinical Nutrition Therapies

9.5 Diabetes

9.5.1 The use of Enteral Feeding Systems in Diabetic Patients Enables the Continuous Administration of Feed/Medications in a Controlled Manner to Prevent Hyperglycemia and Associated Complications

9.6 Hypermetabolism

9.6.1 Enteral Nutrition is the Most Widely Accepted Therapy to Keep Hypermetabolism Under Control

9.7 Other Applications



10 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals

10.2.1 Hospitals are the Largest End Users of Enteral Feeding Devices

10.3 Home Care Settings

10.3.1 Increasing Need to Curtail Hospital Costs is Supporting the Growth of the Home Care Settings Segment

10.4 Ambulatory Care Settings

10.4.1 Shortage of Nursing Staff in Ambulatory Care Settings to Hamper Market Growth



11 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 US Dominates the North American Enteral Feeding Devices Market

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Such as Diabetes and Cancer are Supporting Market Growth in the Country

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Germany Holds the Largest Share of the European Enteral Feeding Devices Market

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 The UK has Seen a Significant Increase in the Prevalence of Cancer and Neurological Disorders, Which Will Aid Market Growth

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 The Market in France is Supported By the Country's Well-Established Healthcare System

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Market Growth is Driven By the Growing Demand for Cost-Effective Home-Care Services in the Country

11.3.5 Switzerland

11.3.5.1 The Country's Well-Developed Medical Technology Industry is Expected to Support Market Growth

11.3.6 Spain

11.3.6.1 The 25-Fold Increase in Patients Opting for Enteral Nutrition is Expected to Support Market Growth

11.3.7 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population to Drive Market Growth in Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.2.1 Growing Investment in Healthcare Infrastructure Development in the Country to Drive the Adoption of Enteral Feeding Devices

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Preterm Births and Head & Neck Cancers to Drive Market Growth in India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.4.1 Increasing Volume of Patients in Australia are Adopting Enteral Nutrition to Avoid Malnutrition

11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Brazil to Dominate the Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Latin America

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.2.1 Growth in the Country is Primarily Driven By the Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

11.5.3 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Middle East and Africa

11.6.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure and Better Health Insurance Penetration are Expected to Support Market Growth



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.4.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

12.4.2 Expansions

12.4.3 Acquisitions

12.4.4 Other Strategies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Fresenius Kabi

13.2 Nestle S.A.

13.3 Danone

13.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

13.5 Avanos Medical

13.6 Cardinal Health Inc.

13.7 Moog Inc.

13.8 CONMED Corporation

13.9 Cook Medical

13.10 Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.11 Abbott Laboratories

13.12 Boston Scientific

13.13 Vygon Group

13.14 Applied Medical Technology

13.15 Amsino International Inc.



