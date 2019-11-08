Worldwide Logic Analyzer Markets to 2024: Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Logic Analyzer Market by Type (Modular Logic Analyzers, PC-Based Logic Analyzers), Channel Count (2-32, 32-80, >80), Vertical (Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report categorizes the logic analyzer market based on type, channel count, vertical, and region.

The report describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the logic analyzer market and forecasts the size of the market till 2024.

The global logic analyzer market was valued at USD 363 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 387 million by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.1% from 2019 to 2024.



The report profiles key players in the logic analyzer market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Keysight Technologies (US), Fortive (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), National Instruments (US), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), Teledyne (US), Advantest Corporation (Japan), ARM Limited (UK), GAO Tek (Canada), Rigol Technologies (China), Saleae, Inc (US), Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Qingdao Hantek Electronic Co., Ltd. (China), NCI Logic Analyzers (US), Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), OWON Technology (China), IKALOGIC (France), Red Pitaya (Europe), and GSAS Micro Systems Pvt Ltd. (India).



Logic analyzer market estimated to be worth USD 387 million by 2024



The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for power-efficient and high-performance electronic devices. However, the establishing balance between the necessity of components and cost additions act as a major restraint for the growth of the market. Escalating demand for logic analyzers in the automotive sector and rapid penetration of IoT devices are expected to pose as growth opportunities for the logic analyzer market during the forecast period. However, need to match up with the constantly changing technological landscape acts as a major challenge for the growth of the logic analyzer market.



2-32 channel count segment accounted for largest share of logic analyzer market in 2019



The growth of the market for the logic analyzers with 2-32 channel count can be attributed to the high adoption of organic growth strategies by logic analyzer-based device manufacturers for the development of these analyzers. For instance, in January 2018, Rohde & Schwarz has introduced R&S RTC1000, the most compact, low-cost, high-quality oscilloscopes that consist of 8-channel logic analyzers. Moreover, currently, all industry players use 2-32 channel-based logic analyzers to monitor a digital line.



Logic analyzer market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



The logic analyzer market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The speedy growth of the electronics & semiconductor, industrial, and IT & communications sectors in APAC is one of the key factors driving the growth of the logic analyzer market. Moreover, favorable regulatory policies for the approval of new semiconductor technologies and the saturation of the market in developed countries are further intensifying the interest of foreign players in expanding their footprint in APAC.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insight



5 Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Segmentation

5.3. Market Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunities

5.4. Value Chain



6 Logic Analyzer Market, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Modular Logic Analyzers

6.3. Pc Bases Logic Analyzers

6.4. Portable Logic Analyzers



7 Logic Analyzer Market, By Channel Count

7.1. Introduction

7.2. 11720

7.3. 32-80

7.4. >80



8 Logic Analyzer Market, By End-User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Automotive & Transportation

8.3. Aerospace & Defense

8.4. It & Telecommunications

8.5. Educational & Government

8.6. Electronics & Semiconductor

8.7. Industrial

8.8. Healthcare



9 Soi Fabric Market, By Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. US

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. UK

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Rest of Europe

9.4. APAC

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. South Korea

9.4.4. Rest of APAC

9.5. Rest of the World (RoW)

9.5.1. Middle East & Africa

9.5.2. South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

10.3. Competitive Scenario

10.4. Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.5. Developments



11 Company Profiles

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Fortive

11.3. Keysight Technologies

11.4. Teledyne

11.5. Yokogawa Electric

11.6. GAO Tek

11.7. Advantest Corporation

11.8. ARM Ltd.

11.9. Rigol Technologies

11.10. Accusource Electronics

11.11. Hantek

11.12. NCI Logic Analyzers

11.13. GW Instek (Taiwan)

11.14. Rohde & Schwarz

11.15. OWON Technology

11.16. RED Pitaya

11.17. ARM Ltd.

11.18. Scientech Technologies

11.19. Zeroplus

11.20. Saleae

11.21. National Instruments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdmtbs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.