Global $19.4Bn Structural Adhesives Market Outlook, 2024 - Increasing Demand for Non-Hazardous, Green & Sustainable Structural Adhesives

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Structural Adhesives Market by Technology (Solvent-Based, Water-Based), Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, MMA, Cyanoacrylate), Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Wind Energy, Aerospace), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Structural Adhesives Market is Expected to Grow from USD 14 Billion in 2019 to USD 19.4 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.9%, Between 2019 and 2024.



APAC is the largest consumer of structural adhesives. Low-cost of manufacturing in APAC countries and high demand for structural adhesives in the region are driving its market growth. The key companies profiled in this report are the Henkel (Germany), Huntsman (US), 3M (US), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika (Switzerland), Illinois Tool Works (US).



Cyanoacrylate is the fastest-growing resin type of the structural adhesives market

Among resins, cyanoacrylate segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cyanoacrylate-based structural adhesives offer distinct advantages as these are one-part solvent-free adhesives that cure immediately at room temperature and offer high bonding strength. These, therefore, provide optimized and efficient bonding solutions for various substrates.

Composites are projected to be the fastest-growing substrate bonded with structural adhesives market

The composites substrate segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. The use of composites in different applications reduces weight and increases efficiency, as composite materials (fiber reinforced plastic and glass fiber reinforced plastic) are lighter than metals, concrete, and brick. These structural adhesives provide strong bonds and high chemical & heat resistance.

APAC is the largest and projected to be the fastest-growing structural adhesives market

APAC is the largest as well as the fastest-growing structural adhesives market. It encompasses a diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development and multiple industries. Growth is attributed mainly to booming economies such as China, India, and Taiwan, among other few smaller countries, such as Indonesia, and Vietnam.

China is the leader in the market for structural adhesives in terms of demand in the Asia Pacific. India is a rapidly emerging nation in the market due to the growth in various applications in the use of structural adhesives. The key market players are expanding their structural adhesives production in APAC, especially in China and India.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Structural Adhesives Market

4.2 Structural Adhesives Market Growth, By Resin Type

4.3 APAC Structural Adhesives Market Share, By Application and Country

4.4 Structural Adhesives Market, By Major Countries

4.5 Structural Adhesives Market: Developed vs. Developing Countries

4.6 Structural Adhesives Market: Growing Demand From APAC



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Trend for Lightweight and Low Carbon-Emitting Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Structural Adhesives in Aerospace Industry

5.2.1.3 High Demand for Adhesives in Building & Construction and Wind Energy Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations in North American and European Countries

5.2.2.2 Different Characteristic Limitations of Various Adhesives

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Non-Hazardous, Green, and Sustainable Structural Adhesives

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Market Opportunities in Developed Countries

5.2.4.2 Changing Regulatory Policies and Standards

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.2 Trends in the Construction Industry

5.4.3 Trends in the Automotive Industry

5.4.4 Trends and Forecast in the Aerospace Industry

5.4.5 Trends and Forecast in Wind Energy Industry



6 Structural Adhesives Market, By Substrate

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Metals

6.2.1 Metal Bonding Adhesives are Gaining Momentum Due to Uniform Distribution of Adhesives

6.3 Plastics

6.3.1 Plastics Can Be Reliably Fastened to A Wide Variety of Other Substrates Using an Engineered Adhesive Solution

6.4 Wood

6.4.1 Bonding of Woods Evenly Distributes the Weight and Makes the Structure Lighter

6.5 Composites

6.5.1 Composite Bonding Adhesives are in High Demand Due to their Strong Bonding and High Chemical & Heat Resistance

6.6 Others



7 Structural Adhesives Market, By Resin

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Epoxy

7.2.1 Epoxy-Based Structural Adhesives are the Most Commonly Used Adhesives in Industrial, Automotive, Construction, and Aerospace Applications

7.3 Polyurethane (PU)

7.3.1 Pu-Based Structural Adhesives are Used Extensively in Automotive & Transportation Applications Because of their Versatility and High Strength

7.4 Acrylic

7.4.1 Acrylic-Based Structural Adhesives Can Easily Join Or Bond Dissimilar Substrates

7.5 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

7.5.1 Mma-Based Structural Adhesives Have the Ability to Bond With A Variety of Dissimilar Substrates By Improving the Functionality of Adhesives

7.6 Cyanoacrylate

7.6.1 Cyanoacrylate-Based Structural Adhesives Offer Excellent Adhesion With Many Substrates

7.7 Others



8 Structural Adhesives Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Solvent-Based & Reactive

8.2.1 The Solvent-Based & Reactive Technology Accounts for More Than Half of the Total Market Size, in Terms of Both Value and Volume

8.3 Water-Based

8.3.1 Water-Based Adhesives are Completely Solvent-Free and Have Low VOCs

8.4 Others



9 Structural Adhesives Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Building & Construction

9.2.1 Strength, Excellent Quality of Finish, Improved Tensile Strength, Aesthetics, Improved Productivity, and Reduced Manufacturing Costs Offered By Structural Adhesives, Make them Useful in This Application Segment

9.3 Bus & Truck

9.3.1 The Use of Structural Adhesives Render Outstanding Durability, Aesthetic Appeal, and Safety to the Toughest Commercial Bus Designs and Heavy-Duty Trucks

9.4 Automotive

9.4.1 The Use of Structural Adhesives Helps in Lightweighting and Higher Impact Resistance of Vehicles

9.5 Aerospace

9.5.1 Increasing Air Traffic is Leading to the Higher Demand for Structural Adhesives in Aerospace Applications

9.6 Wind Energy

9.6.1 Increasing Focus on Green Energy Sources is Expected to Drive the Demand

9.7 Marine

9.7.1 Increasing Use of Plastic and Composites in Fabricating Boats is Boosting the Demand

9.8 Rail

9.8.1 The Growing Demand for High Speed and Lightweight Structures is Contributing to the Growth of the Market in This Application

9.9 Other Applications



10 Structural Adhesives Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 APAC

10.2.1 Structural Adhesives Market, By Technology

10.2.2 Structural Adhesives Market, By Resin

10.2.3 Structural Adhesives Market, By Application

10.2.4 China

10.2.4.1 China Accounted for the Largest Share of the Structural Adhesives Market in APAC

10.2.5 Japan

10.2.5.1 Japan Witnessing A Decline in Growth Due to the Maturity of the Adhesives Market

10.2.6 India

10.2.6.1 India is the Fastest-Growing Structural Adhesives Market in APAC and Globally

10.2.7 South Korea

10.2.7.1 Aerospace Industry is Expected to Lead the Structural Adhesives Market in South Korea

10.2.8 Indonesia

10.2.8.1 Indonesia is Witnessing Steady Growth, Which is Driven By Domestic Consumption and Improved Infrastructural Investments

10.2.9 Taiwan

10.2.9.1 High Investments in the Transportation Will Drive the Structural Adhesives Market in Taiwan

10.2.10 Thailand

10.2.10.1 Rapid Industrialization and Increasing Consumer Spending are Expected to Boost the Demand for Structural Adhesives

10.2.11 Vietnam

10.2.11.1 Increasing Supply for the Parts of Cabins and Storage Cabins Will Boost the Structural Adhesives Market in Vietnam

10.2.12 Rest of APAC

10.3 North America

10.3.1 Structural Adhesives Market, By Resin

10.3.2 Structural Adhesives Market, By Application

10.3.3 US

10.3.3.1 Aerospace Industry Highly Dominates the US Structural Adhesives Market

10.3.4 Canada

10.3.4.1 Bus & Truck is A Major Application of Structural Adhesives

10.3.5 Mexico

10.3.5.1 The Wind Energy Sector is Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing Application Segment of the Structural Adhesives Market

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 Structural Adhesives Market, By Resin

10.4.2 Structural Adhesives Market, By Application

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.3.1 Manufacturing and Construction Industry Will Continue to Drive the Structural Adhesives Market

10.4.4 France

10.4.4.1 The Fast Growth of the Automotive Industry is Expected to Drive the Demand for Structural Adhesives

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.5.1 The Growth in the Wind Energy Sector is Expected to Increase the Demand for Structural Adhesives

10.4.6 UK

10.4.6.1 Aerospace is One of the Major Applications of Structural Adhesives in the UK

10.4.7 Russia

10.4.7.1 Russia Was One of the Fastest-Growing Markets in the Region for Many Years

10.4.8 Turkey

10.4.8.1 Turkey is Rapidly Emerging as One of the Fastest-Growing Markets in Europe, Owing to the Current Economic Situation

10.4.8.2 Rest of Europe

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Structural Adhesives Market, By Resin

10.5.2 Structural Adhesives Market, By Application

10.5.3 Brazil

10.5.3.1 Brazil Accounted for the Largest Share of the South American Structural Adhesives Market

10.5.4 Argentina

10.5.4.1 The High Dependence on Imports is Restraining the Market Growth

10.5.5 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Structural Adhesives Market, By Resin

10.6.2 Structural Adhesives Market, By Application

10.6.3 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3.1 Automotive Industry to Dominate the Structural Adhesives Market

10.6.4 Africa

10.6.4.1 Limited Applications of Structural Adhesives to Pose A Challenge to the Growth of the Market

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking

11.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

11.4 Market Ranking, 2018

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 Investment & Expansion

11.5.2 Merger & Acquisition

11.5.3 New Product Launch

11.5.4 Partnership & Agreement



12 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis

12.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

12.2 Sika AG

12.3 3M

12.4 Dupont (Dowdupont)

12.5 Huntsman International LLC.

12.6 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

12.7 Arkema (Bostik)

12.8 H.B. Fuller

12.9 Ashland

12.10 Lord Corporation

12.11 Mapei S.P.A

12.12 Hubei Huitian New Materials Co., Ltd.

12.13 Scott Bader Company Ltd.

12.14 Permabond LLC.

12.15 Scigrip

12.16 L&L Products

12.17 Master Bond Inc.

12.18 Parson Adhesives, Inc.

12.19 Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGAA

12.20 Dymax Corporation

12.21 Hernon Manufacturing Inc.

12.22 Weicon GmbH & Co. Kg

12.23 Panacol-Elosol GmbH

12.24 Uniseal, Inc.

12.25 Rid B.V.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lllnn7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.