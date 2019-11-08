Outlook on Worldwide Microsurgical Instruments Markets, 2024 - Reimbursement Challenges in the Medical Device Industry is Hindering Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microsurgical Instruments Market by Type (Operating Microscopes, Micro Sutures (Non-Absorbable & Absorbable), Forceps, Needle Holder), Microsurgery (Plastic, Ophthal, ENT, Orthopedic, GYN), End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Microsurgical Instruments Market is Projected to Reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2024 From USD 1.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.2%.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, lifestyle disorders, and cancer; benefits of microsurgeries over traditional surgeries; and the increasing number of surgeries among the geriatric population & growing popularity of plastic and reconstructive surgeries are driving the growth of the microsurgical instruments market.

The major players operating in the microsurgical instruments market are B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), ZEISS International (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Beaver-Visitec International (US), Global Surgical Corporation (US), Haag-Streit Surgical (Germany), KLS Martin Group (Germany), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Scanlan International (US), Stille (Sweden), and Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Ophthalmic microsurgeries segment to witness the highest growth in the microsurgical instruments market during the forecast period



On the basis of the type of microsurgery, the microsurgical instruments market is segmented into orthopedic, neurological, ENT, ophthalmic, dental, gynecological & urological, plastic & reconstructive, and other microsurgeries. The ophthalmic microsurgeries segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the high number of ophthalmic procedures performed across the globe, coupled with the high prevalence of eye diseases, and implementation of favorable initiatives.



Hospitals are the largest end-users of microsurgical instruments



On the basis of end-user, the microsurgical instruments market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and academic & research centers. The hospital's segment accounted for the largest share of the microsurgical instruments market in 2018 as most surgeries involving the use of microsurgical instruments are carried out in hospitals. The increasing availability of cutting-edge instruments in hospitals owing to fewer budgetary constraints, the growing number of surgeries performed in these end-user settings, and increasing reimbursements for inpatient procedures are also key factors contributing to the large share of this end-user segment.



The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders, growing geriatric population, increasing investments for the improvement of the healthcare infrastructure, and rising medical tourism.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Microsurgical Instruments Market Overview

4.2 Microsurgery Instruments Market, By Type, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.3 Market Share, By Microsurgery Type, 2019 vs 2024

4.4 Market, By End User, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.5 Market: Geographical Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Key Drivers

5.2.1.1 Benefits of Microsurgery Over Traditional Surgery

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Surgeries Amongst the Geriatric Population and Growing Popularity of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries

5.2.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, Lifestyle Disorders, and Cancer

5.2.2 Key Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Surgical/Operating Microscopes

5.2.2.2 Reimbursement Challenges in the Medical Device Industry

5.2.3 Key Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Advancements in Microsurgical Technology

5.2.3.3 Expanding Application Areas of Surgical/Operating Microscopes During Microsurgery

5.2.4 Key Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Surgeons to Perform Microsurgical Procedures

5.2.5 Key Trends

5.2.5.1 Customized Surgical Microscopes

5.2.5.2 The Use of Robots for Microsurgery



6 Microsurgical Instruments Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Operating Microscopes

6.2.1 Large Number of Ophthalmic Surgeries Performed Worldwide to Support Market Growth

6.2.2 Operating Microscopes Market Split, By Microsurgery Type

6.2.3 Operating Microscopes Market Split, By End User

6.3 Micro Sutures

6.3.1 Micro Sutures Market Split, By Microsurgery

6.3.2 Micro Sutures Market Split, By End User

6.3.3 Non-Absorbable Micro Sutures

6.3.3.1 Non-Absorbable Sutures have A High Tensile Strength

6.3.4 Absorbable Micro Sutures

6.3.4.1 Low Degree of Tissue Reaction Post Microsurgery - A Key Advantages Driving the Adoption of Absorbable Micro Sutures

6.4 Micro Forceps

6.4.1 Growing Number of Microsurgeries Performed to Propel the Market for Micro Forceps

6.4.2 Micro Forceps Market Split, By Microsurgery Type

6.4.3 Micro Forceps Market Split, By End User

6.5 Microsurgery Needle Holders

6.5.1 Growing Number of Ophthalmic Procedures Performed to Drive the Demand for Microsurgery Needle Holders

6.5.2 Microsurgery Needle Holders Market Split, By Microsurgery Type

6.5.3 Microsurgery Needle Holders Market Split, By End User

6.6 Micro Scissors

6.6.1 One of the Major Advantages of Micro Scissors is That They Can Be Sterilized

6.6.2 Micro Scissors Market Split, By Microsurgery Type

6.6.3 Micro Scissors Market Split, By End User

6.7 Other Microsurgical Instruments

6.7.1 Other Microsurgery Instruments Market Split, By Microsurgery Type

6.7.2 Other Market Split, By End User



7 Microsurgical Instruments Market, By Microsurgery Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Plastic & Reconstructive Microsurgeries

7.2.1 Increasing Awareness About Cosmetic Procedures, Coupled With Growing Disposable Incomes, is A Major Factor Driving the Demand for Cosmetic Treatments Via Microsurgeries

7.3 Orthopedic Microsurgeries

7.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Bone Ailments Such as Osteoporosis and Arthritis is A Major Factor Driving the Growth of the Market for Orthopedic Microsurgeries

7.4 Ophthalmic Microsurgeries

7.4.1 Technological Advancements in Ophthalmic Microscopes to Augment Market Growth

7.5 Ent Microsurgeries

7.5.1 Increasing Number of Patients Undergoing Minimally Invasive Ent Surgeries to Propel Market Growth

7.6 Neurological Microsurgeries

7.6.1 Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Procedures

7.7 Dental Microsurgeries

7.7.1 High Cost of Dental Surgical Microscopes May Hinder the Growth of This Segment

7.8 Gynecological & Urological Microsurgeries

7.8.1 Reconstructive Microsurgery has Been Associated With Significantly Improved Results in Infertility - A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

7.9 Other Microsurgeries



8 Microsurgery Instruments Market, By End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Hospitals are the Largest End Users of Microsurgical Instruments as Most Surgeries Involving the Use of Instruments are Carried Out in Hospitals

8.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

8.3.1 Ambulatory Surgery Centers are Cost-Effective Alternatives to Hospitals as Treatment Centers, Which is Increasing the Volume of Surgeries Performed in These End Users

8.4 Academic & Research Centers

8.4.1 Government Support for Academic & Research Institutes to Develop Microsurgical Techniques and Refine Existing Techniques to Drive Market Growth



9 Microsurgical Instruments Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Significant Growth in Plastic Surgery Demand has Contributed to Market Growth in the Us

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Decreasing Fertility Rate to Augment the Demand for Microsurgical Treatment

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany Dominates the European Market

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases is A Key Market Driver in the UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Increasing Medical Tourism in France Will Augment the Market for Microsurgical Procedures

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Japan Dominates the Market for Microsurgical Instruments in APAC

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Rapid Economic Growth in China has Contributed to Healthcare Access and Demand

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Growing Medical Tourism and Improvements in Healthcare Facilities Will Support Market Growth in India

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Brazil Accounts for 10% of the Cosmetic Surgeries Conducted Globally

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population to Augment for the Demand of Minimally Invasive Surgeries/Microsurgeries

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Infrastructural Improvement Initiatives in the Middle East Will Support Market Growth



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Microsurgical Instruments Market Share Analysis, By Top 3 Players (2018)

10.2 Competitive Scenario (2015-2019)

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4 Terminology/Nomenclature

10.4.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.2 Innovators

10.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.2 Beaver-Visitec International Inc. (BVI)

11.3 ZEISS International

11.4 Global Surgical Corporation

11.5 Haag-Streit Surgical

11.6 Karl Kaps GmbH

11.7 KLS Martin Group

11.8 Danaher

11.9 Microsurgery Instruments Inc.

11.10 Mitaka USA Inc.

11.11 Novartis AG

11.12 Olympus Corporation

11.13 Scanlan International

11.14 Stille

11.15 Topcon Corporation



