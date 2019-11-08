Global Polyurethane Dispersion Industry Report 2019-2024 - Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% Over the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Dispersion Market by Type (Low Solvent, Solvent-Free), Application (Paints & Coating, Adhesive & Sealants, Leather Finishing, Textile Finishing), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, SA) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the polyurethane dispersion market based on type, application, and region.

The study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types.

It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.

The Polyurethane Dispersion (PUDs) Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD2.4 Billion in 2019 to USD3.4 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The polyurethane dispersion market comprises major solution providers, such as Dow Chemical Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Mitsui Chemical Inc. (Japan), Covestro AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Cytec Solvay Group (Belgium), Perstorp AB (Sweden), Chase Corporation (US), Lanxess AG (Germany), Lamberti SPA (Italy), Rudolf GMBH (Germany), and Alberdingk Boley GmbH (Germany). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the PUDs market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Increasing demand from automobile, textile and leather industries to drive the overall growth of polyurethane dispersion market



The PUDs market is driven by various factors, such as high demand from the textile & leather industry, and increasing usage in paints & coatings application. The growth of these industries is anticipated to further propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, fluctuating raw material prices are likely to hinder the growth of the market.



Solvent-free polyurethane dispersions to drive the global market during the forecast period



The polyurethane dispersion market has been segmented based on types into solvent-free and low solvent systems. Among these types, the solvent-free segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to its increasing in various applications such as paints & coatings due to its excellent mechanical & physical properties and low VOC content. These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.



Paints & coatings segment expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



Paints & coatings application is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand for PUD-based coatings in automotive and construction on account of its excellent abrasion resistance and low VOC content. Furthermore, PUD-based paints & coatings exhibit exceptional crosslinking properties, which helps in preventing water and chemical from reaching the substrate. These factors are expected to drive the demand for polyurethane in paints & coatings application.



APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing usage of polyurethane dispersion in various end-use applications such as paints & coatings, and adhesive & sealants which are consumed in massive quantities by the automotive and construction industries. China, India, Japan, and South Korea provide enormous opportunities for the polyurethane dispersion market due to the presence of a large manufacturing sector. On the other hand, North America is projected to hold the second-largest market size during the forecast period.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall PUDs market and the sub-segments.

This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Polyurethane Dispersions Market

4.2 Polyurethane Dispersions Market, By Region

4.3 APAC: Polyurethane Dispersions Market, By Country and Application, 2018

4.4 Polyurethane Dispersions Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 High Potential Demand From the Textile and Leather Industries

5.1.1.2 Growth in the Furniture and Interiors Industries

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Booming Demand for Water-Based Polyurethane Systems

5.1.3.2 Government Regulations Regarding Environmentally Friendly Products

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Manufacturing Sustainable Products With Low VOCs

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Macroeconomic Overview



6 Polyurethane Dispersions Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solvent-Free Polyurethane Dispersions

6.2.1 Increasing Demand From Various End-Use Applications to Drive the Solvent-Free Polyurethane Dispersions Market

6.3 Low-Solvent Polyurethane Dispersions

6.3.1 Low-Solvent Polyurethane Dispersions Perform Better Than Solvent-Free Polyurethane Dispersions, But the VOC Regulations in Major Economies Restrict the Use of Various Solvents



7 Polyurethane Dispersions Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Paints & Coatings

7.2.1 Owing to Impressive Resistance to Corrosion, Abrasion, and Excellent Mechanical Properties, Polyurethane Dispersions are Preferred for Paints & Coatings

7.3 Adhesives & Sealants

7.3.1 Increasing Demand From End-Use Industries to Fuel the Growth of Market in This Segment

7.4 Leather Finishing

7.4.1 Increasing Use of Leather Footwear and Handbags is Boosting the Demand for Polyurethane Dispersions

7.5 Textile Finishing

7.5.1 Demand for Polyurethane Dispersions in Textile Finishing is Increasing, Owing to Their Excellent Physical and Mechanical Properties

7.6 Others



8 Polyurethane Dispersions Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 The Leading Position of China as the Producer and Consumer of Paints and Coatings is Aiding the Growth of the Market

8.2.2 India

8.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Polyurethane Dispersion From Construction and Automotive Industries is Fueling the Market

8.2.3 Japan

8.2.3.1 The Growing Urban Population is Increasing the Need for New Constructions, Which is Likely to Propel the Demand for Polyurethane Dispersion

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 The Presence of A Strong Industrial Base is Boosting the Market in South Korea

8.2.5 Indonesia

8.2.5.1 The Increasing Automotive and Electronics Manufacturing is Driving the Demand for Polyurethane Dispersion-Based Coatings and Adhesives

8.2.6 Thailand

8.2.6.1 The Presence of Oem Manufacturing Facilities in the Country Holds Opportunities for the Market Growth

8.2.7 Rest of APAC

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Renovation of Old Buildings is the Main Reason Behind the High Demand for Polyurethane Dispersion-Based Paints and Coatings From the Construction Industry

8.3.2 Italy

8.3.2.1 The Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Italy is Driven By Significant Demand From Adhesive & Sealants Application

8.3.3 Russia

8.3.3.1 The Growth of the Aerospace and Automotive Industries is Expected to Be Promising for the Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Russia

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.4.1 The Demand for Polyurethane Dispersions is Driven By the Textile and Leather Industries in the Country

8.3.5 France

8.3.5.1 The Improving Manufacturing Sector is Contributing to the Growth of the Polyurethane Dispersions Market

8.3.6 UK

8.3.6.1 The Moderate Growth Rate of the Manufacturing Sector Will Be Helpful for the Market in the Next Five Years

8.3.7 Turkey

8.3.7.1 Since the Country's Economy is Getting Stable, the Polyurethane Dispersions Market has A Lot of Growth Potential in Turkey

8.3.8 Rest of Europe

8.4 North America

8.4.1 Us

8.4.1.1 Coatings Manufacturers have Shifted to Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions From Solvent-Based Ones in the Us

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.2.1 Textile is One of the Leading Sectors in the Country, Which Generates Significant Demand for Polyurethane Dispersions for Use in Textile Finishing Application

8.4.3 Canada

8.4.3.1 The Growing Manufacturing Sector in Canada is Boosting the Country's Polyurethane Dispersions Market

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.1.1 The Growing Manufacturing Sector is Expected to Boost the Demand for Polyurethane Dispersion-Based Coatings and Adhesives

8.5.2 UAE

8.5.2.1 Growth in the Infrastructure Sector is Leading to Increasing Construction Activities in the Country, Which is Favorable for the Market Growth

8.5.3 South Africa

8.5.3.1 The Automotive Industry is the Major Driver for the Market

8.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 The Automotive Industry, Which is One of the Major Contributors to the Country's Economy, is A Key Consumer of Polyurethane Dispersion-Based Coatings

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.2.1 The Automotive Industry is the Most Important Driver for the Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Argentina

8.6.3 Rest of South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Expansion

9.3.2 New Product Development

9.3.3 Joint Venture



10 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis

10.1 Base SE

10.2 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

10.3 DOW

10.4 Huntsman Corporation

10.5 Covestro AG

10.6 Cytec Solvay Group

10.7 Lubrizol Corporation

10.8 Lanxess AG

10.9 Perstorp

10.10 Chase Corporation

10.11 Alberdingk Boley GmbH

10.12 Additional Companies

10.12.1 Lamberti S.p.A.

10.12.2 Rudolf GmbH

10.12.3 Hauthway Corporation

10.12.4 Stahl Holding B.V.

10.12.5 Bond Polymers

10.12.6 DSM

10.12.7 DIC Corporation

10.12.8 Reichhold

10.12.9 Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.

10.12.10 Adeka Corporation

10.12.11 VCM Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd.



