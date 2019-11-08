Weapons Carriage & Release System Markets, Global Outlook to 2025 - Development of Common & Scalable Launch Systems Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities
The weapons carriage & release system market is projected to grow from USD 462 million in 2019 to USD 554 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2025.
- This market study covers the weapons carriage & release system across segments.
- It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as platform, weapon type, systems component, end-use, and region.
- The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Key players in the weapons carriage & release system market include Harris Corporation (US), Ultra Electronics (US), Marvin Group (US), Marotta Controls (US), Moog Inc. (US), RUAG Group (Switzerland), Systima Technologies, Inc. (US), Raytheon Company (US), Cobham plc (UK), ALKAN (France), and RAFAUT Group (France).
Increasing strength of airborne platforms across the world has resulted in an increase in demand for weapons carriage & release systems
The increasing strength of airborne platforms across the globe, the development of 5th generation fighter aircraft by various countries, and increasing demand for weapon carriage & release systems for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are major factors leading to the growth of the weapons carriage & release system market.
OEM segment estimated to have a larger market share than aftermarket segment in 2019
Based on end-use, the market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is estimated to capture a larger market share than the aftermarket segment due to the increasing inventory of newly inducted airborne platforms. There has been a growth in the procurement of UAVs, fighter aircraft of the fourth and fifth-generation, and helicopters, which have increasing applications in the anti-submarine warfare, air-to-ground support, and air defense roles. Moreover, the development of a new range of missiles, such as beyond visual range missiles and anti-radiation missiles, for newly inducted platforms has also added to the growth of the OEM segment.
Based on systems component, release system segment estimated to account for major market share in 2019
Release systems in the weapon carriage & release system are of multiple types, depending on the type of aircraft. Release systems use different types of ejection technologies for delivering weapons and payloads. Increasing demand for pneumatic ejection units and up-gradation of existing weapons carriage & release systems are expected to increase the market share for the release system segment during the forecast period.
Europe estimated to account for the largest share of the weapons carriage & release system market in 2019
Europe is witnessing an increase in demand for fighter aircraft and UAVs. The rise in the existing fleet of aircraft, increasing adoption of advanced missiles, and up gradation of the existing fleet have led to Europe acquiring the largest market share in 2019. The induction of UAVs loaded with missiles and bombs for combat roles has also led to the growth of the market for weapons carriage & release system in Europe.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By Carriage System
4.2 Weapons Carriage & Release System Weapon Type Market, By Weapon Type
4.3 Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By Release System
4.4 Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By Platform
4.5 Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By Release Systems
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Aircraft Fleets Across the Globe
5.2.1.2 Development of Fifth-Generation Fighter Aircraft By Various Countries
5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Decreasing Defense Budgets Due to Economic Slowdown
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Development of Common and Scalable Launch Systems
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Reducing Performance Failures
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Next-Generation Pneumatic and Electronically Actuated Systems
6.2.2 Modular Launch Tubes (MLT)
6.2.3 Reduced-Footprint Rotary
6.2.4 Small Diameter Bomb Carriage Systems
6.2.5 Advanced Missile Launchers
6.3 Innovation & Patent Registrations
7 Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By Platform
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fighter Jets
7.2.1 Current Generation Fighters
7.2.1.1 Upgradation of Current Generation Fighter Aircrafts
7.2.2 Next-Generation Fighters
7.2.2.1 Increasing Research & Development Activities for Weapons Carriage for Next-Generation Fighters
7.3 Combat Support Aircraft
7.3.1 Increasing Use of Combat Support Aircrafts for Air-To-Ground Support Roles
7.4 Helicopters
7.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Carriage Systems for Anti-Submarine Operations
7.5 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
7.5.1 Deployment of Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAV) With Air-To-Ground Missiles
8 Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By Weapon Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Missiles
8.2.1 Air-To-Air
8.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Air-To-Air Missiles Carriage & Release System By Fighter Aircrafts
8.2.2 Air-To-Ground
8.2.2.1 Adoption of Air-To-Ground Carriage Systems on UAVs
8.3 Bombs
8.3.1 Use of Racks By Combat Support Aircraft for Air-To-Ground Operations
8.4 Rockets
8.4.1 Deployment of Rockets on Helicopters for Combat Roles
8.5 Torpedoes
8.5.1 Use of Torpedoes for Anti-Submarine Warfare By Combat Support Aircrafts
9 Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By Systems Component
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Carriage Systems
9.2.1 Racks
9.2.1.1 Single
9.2.1.1.1 Increasing Use Single Racks on Fourth Generation Fighter Aircraft
9.2.1.2 Multiple
9.2.1.2.1 Adoption of Multiple Racks on Fighter Aircrafts
9.2.2 Rail Launchers
9.2.2.1 Single
9.2.2.1.1 Use of Single Rail Launchers on Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs)
9.2.2.2 Multiple
9.2.2.2.1 Development of Dual Rail Launchers By Companies
9.2.3 Adapters
9.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Adapters By Fifth-Generation Fighter Aircrafts
9.2.4 Pylons
9.2.4.1 Installation of Pylons on Majority of Airborne Platforms
9.3 Release Systems
9.3.1 Ejection Unit
9.3.1.1 Pyrotechnic
9.3.1.1.1 Reliable Ejection of Weapons By Pyrotechnic Based Ejection Units
9.3.1.2 Pneumatic
9.3.1.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Pneumatic Ejection Units Due to Safe Operations
9.3.1.3 Electromechanical
9.3.1.3.1 Use of Electromechanical Ejection Units for Bombs
9.3.2 Control Unit
9.3.2.1 Adoption of Advance Control Unit By Next-Generation Fighter Aircrafts
10 Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, By End-Use
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 OEM
10.1.1.1 Increasing Procurement of Fighter Aircrafts Across the Globe
10.1.2 Aftermarket
10.1.2.1 Upgradation of Existing Fleet of Aircrafts
11 Weapons Carriage & Release System Adjacent Market, By Payload
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Fuel Tanks
11.3 Sonobuoys
11.4 Electronic Pods
11.5 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
12 Regional Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.1.1 Procurement of Fifth-Generation Fighters is Fueling the Growth of Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Market in the US
12.2.2.1 Fighter Aircraft Procurement Program Worth USD 15 Million Expected to Drive the Canadian Market for Weapons Carriage & Release Systems
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 UK
12.3.1.1 Spending on Tempest Fighter Aircraft Program and Procurement of F35 Aircraft are Expected to Drive the Market in the UK
12.3.2.1 Ongoing Upgrades of Rafale Aircraft Will Increase the Spending on Weapons Carriage & Release Systems
12.3.3 Germany
12.3.3.1 Collaboration With France on Next-Generation Fighter Aircraft Will Lead to Development of Advanced Weapons Carriage & Release Systems
12.3.4 Russia
12.3.4.1 Increasing Export of Fighter Aircraft and Helicopters Will Generate Requirement for Weapons Carriage & Release Systems
12.3.5 Sweden
12.3.5.1 Export of Gripen Aircraft to Countries Around the World Expected to Drive the Market in Sweden
12.3.6 Italy
12.3.6.1 Induction of Fifth-Generation Fighters to Drive the Market in Italy
12.3.7 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.1.1 Development of Fifth-Generation Fighter Aircraft Expected to Drive the Chinese Weapons Carriage & Release System Market
12.4.2.1 Domestic Fighter Aircraft Development Program Will Lead to Increase in Demand for Weapons Carriage & Release Systems
12.4.3 Australia
12.4.3.1 Induction of F-35 Aircraft By the Royal Australian Air Force Expected to Drive the Australian Weapons Carriage & Release System Market
12.4.4 Japan
12.4.4.1 Development of New-Generation Fighter Aircraft By Domestic Manufacturers to Drive the Japanese Weapons Carriage & Release System Market
12.4.5 South Korea
12.4.5.1 Increasing Demand Due to the Development of Kf-X Fighter Aircraft Program
12.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 Middle East
12.5.1 Saudi Arabia
12.5.1.1 Increasing Defense Budget and Procurement of New Fighter Aircraft Drive the Market in Saudi Arabia
12.5.2 Israel
12.5.2.1 Active Involvement in Warfare Operations Leads to Continuous Demand for Weapons Carriage & Release Systems
12.5.3 Turkey
12.5.3.1 Development of Domestic Tf-X Fighter Aircraft Will Lead to Increase in Demand for Weapon Carriage & Release System
12.6 Rest of the World
12.6.1 Latin America
12.6.2 Africa
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.2.1 Visionary Leaders
13.2.2 Innovators
13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.2.4 Emerging Companies
13.3 Major Players, 2019
13.4 Competitive Situations and Trends
13.4.1 Contracts
13.4.2 New Product Launches & Developments
13.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
14 Company Profiles
(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)
14.1 Cobham PLC
14.2 Raytheon Company
14.3 Harris Corporation
14.4 Ultra Electronics
14.5 Marvin Group
14.6 Marotta Controls
14.7 Rafaut Group
14.8 Moog Inc.
14.9 Ruag Group
14.10 Ferra Engineering Pty. Ltd.
14.11 Systima Technologies Inc.
14.12 Alkan
