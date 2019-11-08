Global Photoresist Industry Study 2019-2025 with Focus on China - Market Size, Supply & Demand, Import & Export, Competitive Pattern

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Photoresist Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Photoresist, a sort of material indispensable to PCB, flat panel display, optoelectronic devices, among others, keeps expanding in market size amid the robust demand from downstream sectors. In 2018, the global photoresist market was worth approximately $8.7 billion with a year-on-year increase of 5.7%, of which the photoresist for PCB, LCD and semiconductor commanded a combined 70.8% share.



Nowadays, the world's photoresist market is firmly monopolized by multinational giants such as JSR, TOK, DOW, Fujifilm, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Dongjin Semichem, Merk, and Eternal Materials. In particular, the four players including JSR, TOK, DOW and Fujifilm held over 70% market shares together in 2018.



The developed nations, namely Japan, Germany and the United States take a lion's share at least 60% of the global photoresist market, leaving China far behind. Although with a growing market, China's photoresist is still heavily dependent on imports. In 2018, Chinese photoresist market was sized around RMB7.28 billion as a percentage of 12.1% in global total.



In this case, local Chinese companies are vigorously developing photoresist products so as to substitute for imports, and the leading ones are composed of Kempur Microelectronics Inc., Shenzhen Rongda Photosensitive Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Phichem Material Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Kuangshun Photosensitivity New-Material Stock Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Co., Ltd., and New East New Materials Co., Ltd.



The four kinds of high-end photoresist now prevail in the Chinese market, including g-line, i-line, KrF, and ArF, where g-line and i-line have been spawned with deliveries being on a rise; KrF has already passed certification but is still at a critical stage; and ArF photoresist is hopeful to make a breakthrough and go through certification in 2020.



This report highlights the following:

Global photoresist industry (market size, competitive landscape, major countries and regions)

Chinese photoresist industry (market size, supply & demand, import & export, competitive pattern, etc.)

Analysis on markets of PCB photoresist, LCD photoresist and semiconductor photoresist

14 global and 10 Chinese photoresist vendors (operation, photoresist business, etc.)

Key Topics Covered



1 Overview of Photoresist

1.1 Concepts

1.1.1 Photoresist

1.1.2 Specialty Chemicals for Photoresist

1.2 Process Flow

1.3 Industry Chain



2 Global Photoresist Market

2.1 Market Size

2.2 Competitive Landscape

2.3 Major Countries/Regions

2.3.1 Japan

2.3.2 United States

2.3.3 Germany



3 Chinese Photoresist Market

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Development History

3.1.2 Market Size

3.1.3 Localization Level

3.2 Supply and Demand

3.2.1 Output

3.2.2 Demand

3.2.3 Import & Export

3.3 Competitive Pattern

3.3.1 Corporate Competition

3.3.2 Regional Competition

3.4 Development Potential



4 PCB Photoresist

4.1 PCB Market

4.1.1 Market Size

4.1.2 Industry Chain

4.2 PCB Photoresist

4.2.1 Market Size

4.2.2 Key Companies



5 LCD Photoresist

5.1 LCD

5.1.1 Market Size

5.1.2 Industry Chain

5.2 LCD Photoresist

5.2.1 Market Status

5.2.2 CF Photoresist

5.3 Key Companies



6 Semiconductor Photoresist

6.1 Semiconductor Market

6.1.1 Market Size

6.1.2 Industry Chain

6.2 Semiconductor Photoresist

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Size

6.2.3 Key Companies



7 Key Global Photoresist Companies

7.1 Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Operation

7.1.3 Photoresist Business

7.2 JSR

7.2.1 Profile

7.2.2 Operation

7.2.3 Photoresist Business

7.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical

7.3.1 Profile

7.3.2 Operation

7.3.3 Photoresist Business

7.4 Dow Chemical

7.4.1 Profile

7.4.2 Operation

7.4.3 Photoresist Business

7.5 Fujifilm

7.5.1 Profile

7.5.2 Operation

7.5.3 Photoresist Business

7.6 Sumitomo Chemical

7.6.1 Profile

7.6.2 Operation

7.6.3 Photoresist Business

7.7 Merck

7.7.1 Profile

7.7.2 Operation

7.7.3 Photoresist Business

7.8 Eternal Materials

7.8.1 Profile

7.8.2 Operation

7.8.3 Photoresist Business

7.9 Dongjin Semichem

7.9.1 Profile

7.9.2 Photoresist Business

7.10 Kumho Petrochemical

7.10.1 Profile

7.10.2 Operation

7.10.3 Photoresist Business

7.11 Everlight Chemical

7.11.1 Profile

7.11.2 Operation

7.11.3 Photoresist Business

7.12 Hitachi Chemical

7.12.1 Profile

7.12.2 Operation

7.12.3 Photoresist Business

7.13 AsahiKasei

7.13.1 Profile

7.13.2 Operation

7.13.3 Photoresist Business

7.14 Chimei

7.14.1 Profile

7.14.2 Photoresist Business



8 Key Chinese Photoresist Companies

8.1 Changzhou Tronly New Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.

8.1.1 Profile

8.1.2 Operation

8.1.3 Photoresist Business

8.1.4 Development Strategy

8.2 Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Co., Ltd.

8.2.1 Profile

8.2.2 Operation

8.2.3 Photoresist Business

8.3 Shanghai PhiChem Material Co., Ltd.

8.3.1 Profile

8.3.2 Operation

8.3.3 Photoresist Business

8.4 Kempur Microelectronics Inc.

8.4.1 Profile

8.4.2 Photoresist Business

8.5 Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical Co., Ltd (SCCC)

8.5.1 Profile

8.5.2 Operation

8.5.3 Suzhou Ruihong Electronic Chemical Co., Ltd.

8.6 Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

8.6.1 Profile

8.6.2 Operation

8.6.3 Photoresist Business

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Weifang Suntific Microelectronic Materials Co., Ltd.

8.7.2 Beijing Asahi Electronic Materials Co., Ltd. (BAE)

8.7.3 Xuzhou B&C Chemical Co., Ltd.

8.7.4 Shanghai Sinyang Semiconductor Materials Co., Ltd.

