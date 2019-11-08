The global geospatial solutions market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2%

from 2019 to 2024. The global geospatial solutions market is projected to reach USD 502. 6 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 239. 1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13. 2% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Geospatial Solutions Market by Technology, Solution, End-User, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804672/?utm_source=GNW

This growth can be attributed to factors such as development of 4D GIS software and GIS industry using new and upcoming technologies like 3D, Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR).



The earth observation segment is expected to be the largest market, by technology, during the forecast period

The earth observation segment is expected to be the largest market, by technology, during the forecast period.Earth observation uses satellite imagery to make several key decisions, especially in the defense & intelligence sector, is taken.



The components used in earth observation are of significant importance and value.The investments made are also significantly high.



All this eventually leads to the development of this segment.



Geovisualization is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the geospatial solutions market, by application, during the forecast period

Geovisualization emphasizes knowledge construction over knowledge storage or information transmission.For this, geovisualization communicates geospatial information in ways that, when combined with human understanding, allow data exploration and decision-making processes.



Thus, this application is of extreme importance in mapping and surveying. With the growth in the usage of geospatial solutions, this application is expected to be extensively used during the forecast period.



North America: The largest geospatial solutions market

North America is projected to be the largest geospatial solutions market by 2024.The US, Canada, and Mexico are among the major countries that are the leading users of geospatial technologies and are implementing these technologies into mainstream applications.



Over the past few years, this region has witnessed rapid economic development. Also, the growth of automation in this region increased the adoption of geospatial technologies in several industries, which, in turn, drives the growth of the geospatial solutions market.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I–60%, Tier II–20%, and Tier III–20%

• By Designation: C-Level–55%, Director Level–30%, and Others–15%



By Region: North America–15%, Europe–20%, Asia Pacific–25%, the Middle East & Africa–25%, and South America–10%

Note: Others includes sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.

The tier of the companies is defined on the basis of their total revenue as of 2017; Tier 1: USD 1 billion, Tier 2: from USD 1 billion to USD 500 million, and Tier 3:



The global geospatial solutions market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the geospatial solutions market are HERE Technologies (the Netherlands), Esri (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Atkins Plc (UK), Pitney Bowes (US), Topcon (Japan), DigitalGlobe Inc (Maxar Group) (US), General Electric (US), Harris Corporation (US), Google (US), Bentley (UK), Geospatial Corporation (US), Baidu (China), Telenav (US), TomTom International B.V. (the Netherlands), Apple (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon (US), IBM (US), SAP (US), China Geo-Engineering Corporation (CGC) (China), RMSI (India), and Orbital Insights (US).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global geospatial solutions market, by technology, solution, end-user, application, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.



These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the geospatial solutions market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804672/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.