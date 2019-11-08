The air-to-air refueling market size is expected to grow from USD 537 million in 2019 to USD 692 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3%

during the forecast period. There has been an increase of sorties flown for longer distances away from carriers or ground bases, which has made refueling a necessary mission element. Air-to-air refueling is one of the trends that is certain to continue in the coming future as there is a need to support overseas deployment.

Boom refueling system is projected to lead the market during the forecast period

Most of the tanker aircraft use boom refueling systems.This system comprises a rigid tube which helps an operator in the tanker aircraft to extend and insert it into the aircraft being refueled.



The boom refueling system method was developed early during the Cold War in 2000 for the bomber aircraft which needed refueling.



Fighter aircraft in the fixed wing segment is projected to lead the air-to-air refueling market during the forecast period

Based on aircraft type, the fighter aircraft is projected to be the leading fixed wing segment during the forecast period.A fighter aircraft is designed primarily for air-to-air combat.



The main purpose of a fighter aircraft is to establish air superiority over a battlefield. The rising need to gain airborne dominance across the globe is expected to drive the fighter aircraft segment during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific air-to-air refueling market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The air-to-air refueling market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The military aviation industry in this region is focusing on the localization of aircraft manufacture and on providing alternatives to existing aircraft models.



Aircraft, such as Comac military transport aircraft, fighter jets, and Sukhoi Su-35, Sukhoi T-50, in the military transport aircraft segment have the potential to drive demand for air-to-air refueling in the near future.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation & technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the air-to-air refueling marketplace.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

•?By Designation: C-level Executives: 35%, Directors: 25%, and Others 40%

•?By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 30%, and RoW: 5%



The air-to-air refueling market comprises major solution providers, such as Cobham (UK), Eaton Corporation (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Draken International (US), GE Aviation (US), Safran (France), Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group (UK), Jeppesen, A Boeing Company (US), and Airbus (Netherlands). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the air-to-air refueling market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



