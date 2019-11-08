Market Overview The HPV testing & PAP test market is expected to witness rapid growth due to the increasing number of cervical cancer cases across the globe, an increasing number of cervical cancer screening programs and the introduction of advanced technological innovations.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HPV Testing & PAP Test Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826225/?utm_source=GNW





The increasing incidence rate of cervical and vaginal cancer is the key driver for market growth. Cervical cancer is found to be one of the major causes of cancer-related deaths in women. Each year, more than 13,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in the United States.



According to the CDC statistics, approximately 26,000 new cancers attributable to HPV occur each year, in that 18,000 are of females and 8,000 are of males. The growing number of cervical cancer cases results in the need for new, technically advanced, and less expensive screening programs. Therefore the increasing number of cases of cervical cancer has boosted the demand for HPV testing and PAP testing market.



There are also government and regional authorities that are implementing certain initiatives that drive the demand for cancer detections tests and kits. For instance, CDC created a National Breast and Cervical cancer early detection program that provides a free or low-cost screening process for women. WHO has thus framed laws for the elimination of cervical cancer. Hence, increasing government support to create awareness about cervical cancer will boost the market.



Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, HPV is a sexually transmitted infection and can cause abnormal cervical cells that can lead to cervical cancer among the people. HPV has been clinically proven to be the primary cause of cervical cancer. Pap tests are thus found to be the most preferred tests to detect cervical cancer. These tests include microscopic observation of specimens. However, these tests are unable to detect all the genotypes causing HPV infections and might also lead to a significant number of false-negative results. Owing to these challenges posed by Pap tests, HPV diagnostic tests were introduced as effective molecular diagnostic tests.



Key Market Trends

Cervical Cancer Screening Test is Anticipated to be the Dominant During the Forecast Period



Cervical cancer screening is found to be an essential part of a woman’s routine health care. The primary goal of screening is to identify precancerous lesions caused by HPV so they can be removed to prevent invasive cancers from developing.



Cervical cancer screening tests segment is found dominating the segment owing to the increasing awareness about the benefits associated with the early detection of cancer and the growing government support towards controlling the incidence rate of late-stage cervical cancer. Thus all these factors are found associated with the growth of the market.



North America Region Dominates the Market of HPV Testing & PAP Test Market



North America region has been found dominating the market in terms of revenue due to the increased number of cervical cancer cases and the growing awareness among women due to the various government initiatives and research studies that were undertaken.



According to WHO, cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent cancer in women and in 2018, around 5,70,000 new cervical cases were being diagnosed, thus the rising patient pool will drive the overall market growth. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that about 79 million people are currently infected with HPV in the United States, and about 14 million people in the US get infected with new HPV infection every year. Thus the increasing number of cervical cancer cases has boosted the demand for HPV testing and Pap testing market.



Additionally, the favourable trade policies in the U.S. lowers entry barrier for new players willing to capture considerable market share in the HPV testing and Pap test market.



Competitive Landscape

Some key players in the HPV test and Pap test market include Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Roche and many others. The industry players present in the market are found focussing on the strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand the existing product portfolio. Also, the receiving approvals from regulatory authorities for new product launches will render the company with a competitive advantage.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client’s requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826225/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.