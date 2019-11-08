Summary "Global Diamond Mining to 2023" provides a comprehensive analysis of the global diamond mining industry. It provides diamond reserves by country and historical data and forecasts for diamond production to 2023, including production by country.

Details are provided of all major operating and developing mines, including size and status, as well as profiles of the leading diamond-producing companies, SWOT analyses and financials.



Global rough diamond production reached 150.4Mct in 2018, a decline of 0.3% over 2017, owing to production decreases from Australia, Russia and South Africa by 17%, 6.6% and 6.5% respectively. The shutdown of the Mir Underground mine in Russia, and the Baken and Saxendrift mines in South Africa, coupled with depleting ore grades from the Australia’s Argyle mine, were the key factors that affected global production in 2018.



This was partially offset by an increase in production from Botswana’s Karowe, Letlhakane, Jwaneng, and Orapa mines and Canada’s Ekati Diamond, Gahcho Kue and Victor mines. Overall, production of rough diamonds from Botswana, Canada and the DRC increased from a collective 65.7Mct in 2017 to 71.4Mct in 2018 - an 8.7% increase. Production is expected to remain sluggish from 145.5Mct in 2019 to 140.4Mct in 2021, owing mainly to the depleting ore grades at the Argyle mine, which is scheduled to shutdown in 2021. Subsequently, production is expected to recover and reach 148Mct in 2023, owing to the commencement of upcoming projects, such as Venetia, Krone Endora, Lamphane, and Catalao Diamond projects.



- The report contains an overview of global diamond mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global diamond mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, financial snapshot, and major exploration and development projects.



