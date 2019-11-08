Project Insight - Global Water and Sewage Construction Projects

Summary One of the major challenges facing policymakers focused on global development issues is water shortages and raising the investment required to overcome water scarcity.

In a recent UN report, it was revealed that more than 5 billion people could suffer water shortages by 2050, due to climate change, increased demand and polluted supplies. 22 countries globally are above the 70% water stress level as set by the UN, and are therefore under serious water stress. Globally, water demand is predicted to increase significantly over the coming decades. In addition to the water demand of the agricultural sector - which is currently responsible for 70% of water abstractions worldwide - large increases in water demand are predicted, particularly for industry and energy production.



The global water and sewage projects pipeline is worth US$431.0 billion. Asia-Pacific dominates, with projects valuing US$161.3 billion, followed by the Middle East and Africa with projects valuing US$133.2 billion. The Americas has water and sewage projects with a value of US$101.0 billion, while the pipeline for Europe is valued at US$35.0 billion. China has the highest value of water and sewage construction projects, with US$73.7 billion, closely followed by the US with US$72.9 billion. India and Saudi Arabia follow, with projects valuing US$38.7 billion and US$20.7 billion respectively.



The report provides analysis based on projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for the top ten countries. The top 50 global projects are listed giving country, stage, value of water and sewage construction projects.



Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries including China, the US and India.



Scope

- The highest value of projects are at the execution stage, with US$249.5 billion, followed by projects at the pre-execution stage with US$71.7 billion.

- China leads the global project pipeline, with projects valued at US$73.7 billion, followed by the US with US$72.9 billion.

- Public investment is responsible for the funding of the highest proportion of projects, with 54%, with joint public/private funding at 32% and the remaining 14% of projects financed by private funding.

- Assuming all projects tracked go ahead as planned, the highest value of projected contract value is in 2020, with US$69.6 billion, falling to US$21.3 billion in 2023.

- Collection and transmission projects account for the highest value with US$197.9 billion followed by treatment plants with US$69.5 billion.



